Miami Beach Commissioners Want to Cap Uber and Lyft Cars

Last month, New York became the first city in the nation to impose a cap on the number of for-hire vehicles on its streets, barring companies such as Uber and Lyft from adding more cars in a move fought hard by both companies. In a separate measure that also drew the companies' ire, the city council voted to set a $15 minimum wage for drivers.

Now two commissioners in Miami Beach want to follow NYC's lead. Pointing to South Florida's never-ending traffic congestion and taxi drivers struggling to compete with ridesharing services, Commissioners Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and Michael Góngora are proposing similar legislation.

"The sharing economy should not be exempted from the rules," Rosen Gonzalez tells New Times. "These companies require regulation like any other industry."