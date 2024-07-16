 Messi Shows Off New Inter Miami Jersey: Photos | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: Messi Models Retro Inter Miami Jersey That Honors Dolphins and Miami Vice

Lionel Messi might have a future in modeling once he hangs up his cleats.
July 16, 2024
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi models the club's new aqua and orange jersey.
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi models the club's new aqua and orange jersey. Screenshot via X
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On Tuesday, Inter Miami CF unveiled a new aqua-and-orange retro jersey in honor of the Miami Dolphins. The new kit was released as part of a Major League Soccer (MLS) collaboration with Adidas for the Archive Collection.

And who would be a better model for Inter Miami than superstar Lionel Messi?

Like the Miami Heat with its popular retro Vice jerseys, Inter Miami also paid tribute to the groundbreaking TV show Miami Vice. The newly released jersey features "Miami" across the chest in the iconic Miami Vice style of the 1980s.

Adult replica jerseys are available for purchase for $195. The other participating clubs offering retro jerseys are Sporting Kansas City, LA Galaxy, LAFC, and the Portland Timbers.


Unfortunately, Messi is likely to miss Inter Miami action, having injured his right ankle during Sunday night's eventful Copa América Final on Sunday in Argentina's win over Colombia. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

The Rich

Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

By Julia Postell
Copa América Aftermath: This Is Why Miami Can't Have Nice Things

Sports

Copa América Aftermath: This Is Why Miami Can't Have Nice Things

By Naomi Feinstein
Copa América Chaos: Do You Know This Shih Tzu?

Animals

Copa América Chaos: Do You Know This Shih Tzu?

By Naomi Feinstein
Copa Chaos: Colombian Soccer President Arrested on Battery Charge

Crime

Copa Chaos: Colombian Soccer President Arrested on Battery Charge

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation