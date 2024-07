Photos: Messi Models Retro Inter Miami Jersey That Honors Dolphins and Miami Vice

On Tuesday, Inter Miami CF unveiled a new aqua-and-orange retro jersey in honor of the Miami Dolphins. The new kit was released as part of a Major League Soccer (MLS) collaboration with Adidas for the Archive Collection.And who would be a better model for Inter Miami than superstar Lionel Messi?Like the Miami Heat with its popular retro Vice jerseys, Inter Miami also paid tribute to the groundbreaking TV showThe newly released jersey features "Miami" across the chest in the iconicstyle of the 1980s.Adult replica jerseys are available for purchase for $195 . The other participating clubs offering retro jerseys are Sporting Kansas City, LA Galaxy, LAFC, and the Portland Timbers.Unfortunately, Messi is likely to miss Inter Miami action, having injured his right ankle during Sunday night's eventful Copa América Final on Sunday in Argentina's win over Colombia.