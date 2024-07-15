 Messi Ankle Injury Leaves Inter Miami Season in Limbo After Copa | Miami New Times
Injury Cuts Messi's Copa América Final Short, Leaves Inter Miami Season in Limbo

Pure chaos at the stadium gates and Messi's vicious spill cast a shadow over the Copa América Final.
July 15, 2024
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024.
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024. Photo by Camen Mandato/Getty Images
A goal from Argentina in the 112th minute against Colombia on Sunday night gave the team a 1-0 victory and back-to-back Copa América titles, but all things considered, the match result might be the third-most newsworthy item to come out of a near-catastrophic and most definitely jarring night of soccer at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The story within the story within what should have been the story is much more likely to be talked about on ESPN's First Take and across international soccer airwaves, for all the wrong reasons.
The night began with chaos outside the stadium, and the news grew even worse once the game was underway as Inter Miami and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi suffered a severe ankle injury that may sideline him for an extended period.

The electrifying tailgate atmosphere of the showcase game for Hard Rock Stadium heading into the 2026 World Cup was marred by fans rushing the gates and breaking into the venue through unconventional routes, including what appeared to be ventilation ducts. Near stampedes led to injuries and crying fans outside the venue before the match, and the ankle injury to the game's biggest star led to more tears once the soccer was underway.
The 37-year-old legend suffered the injury while sprinting at full speed in the 64th minute of a tense, scoreless match against Colombia. As Messi hit the ground, a player from Colombia appeared to fall on his ankle, crushing it against the Hard Rock Stadium turf. Messi immediately signaled to the Argentina bench, clutching his lower right leg in visible distress.

Even in a sport well-known for players putting on displays to make injuries appear worse than they actually are, it was clear from the get-go that Messi wasn't acting and indeed was in serious pain.
Medical personnel rushed to his aid, and after several minutes on the pitch, Messi was helped to his feet. His frustration was clear as he exited the field to applause and chants of his name from thousands who packed into the stadium — some without tickets — to see Inter Miami's star defend the Copa América title for his home country of Argentina.
Cameras captured Messi on the bench, his right ankle visibly swollen, sobbing into his hands. The injury not only took him out of his biggest game of the year but raised concerns over how much time he may miss for the remainder of Inter Miami's season.

Inter Miami returns to the pitch on Wednesday against Toronto, but from the looks of things, it's not July games in question for Messi, but whether he will return any time in August following what appears to be a serious injury that could keep him out for weeks, if not months. The team is in second place in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings, one point behind Cincinnati, with 11 games left to play.

Even without Messi, the Copa América continued. And luckily for Messi and his supporters, the news got better, or at least as good as it could get following a night that at times bordered on nightmarish.
The goal gave Messi and the Argentinians some time to smile and cheer. Even Messi, obese ankle and all, was lifted out of his seat to cheer the clinching goal.
Sometimes o jogo bonito (the beautiful game) brings with it tragedy and tears. On an eventful evening at Hard Rock Stadium, everyone involved should just be happy if the worst thing to come out of the chaos was a swollen Messi ankle and some red faces on Hard Rock Stadium event planners and staff.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013.
