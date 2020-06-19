 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Nestor Galban and Florida Rep. Matt GaetzEXPAND
Nestor Galban and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz
Photo via Rep. Matt Gaetz/Twitter

After Debate About Racism, Matt Gaetz Announces He Has a Cuban Son

Alexi C. Cardona | June 19, 2020 | 9:00am
If 2020 had its own movie trailer, it would sound a little something like: "From the year that brought you raging brush fires, a deadly pandemic, murder hornets, and mass civil unrest over police brutality comes the bizarrely timed revelation of a Florida congressman's never-before-seen son."

When the House Judiciary Committee proposed changes to a federal police reform bill on Wednesday, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz lashed out at Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana during a heated discussion about race and whether white Republicans could understand the experience of black Americans, especially men.

"You all are white males," Richmond told lawmakers, "You've never lived in my shoes, and you do not know what it's like to be an African-American male."

Richmond, who brought up his experiences with police brutality and his concerns for his black son, called out Republican lawmakers for introducing amendments to the bill that he considered unnecessary and distracting from the issue of police violence.

Enter Gaetz, who became angry at the implication.

"I appreciate your passion," Gaetz said to Richmond. "Are you suggesting that you're certain that none of us have non-white children? Because you reflect on your black son, and you said none of us could understand."

It didn't take long for Twitter to wonder why Gaetz — a single 38-year-old man who, up until yesterday, most everyone thought was childless — was so insulted. Then the congressman tweeted that he has a 19-year-old son named Nestor Galban who came from Cuba "legally, of course" six years ago and lives with Gaetz.

Gaetz's announcement raised questions about his relationship with Galban, whether the congressman formally adopted him, and why he hadn't publicly mentioned having a son. Gaetz's press secretary did not respond to questions from New Times yesterday.

The congressman has also drawn ire online for the timing and context of his disclosure. Critics accused him of trotting out Galban to gain political points and to diminish Richmond's claims of implicit bias among Republicans, as if being a father figure to a Cuban takes away from Gaetz's ties to white nationalists, disregard toward immigrants, and his insinuation that two black lawmakers can't research or spell.

Yesterday, Gaetz told People magazine that Galban arrived in the U.S. from Cuba at age 12. Nestor's mother died of breast cancer in Cuba, the magazine reported. Gaetz dated Galban's older sister for a time, and the teen "has basically lived with" the lawmaker for the past six years. Gaetz has not formally adopted Galban, according to People.

"He is a part of my family story," Gaetz told the magazine. "My work with Nestor, our family, no element of my public service could compare to the joy that our family has brought me."

Galban himself responded to some of the criticism Gaetz was receiving on Twitter. The teen told one commenter that he wanted things to be kept secret "because I wanted to have a normal life without any of y'all getting in it."

While Galban says he's old enough to handle what's happening now, it's unknown if he had a say in Gaetz's disclosure. They both appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight last night, and Galban said he slept through Gaetz's announcement and later woke up to texts, tweets, and calls about it.

Although Galban's existence is news to the general public, he was apparently known in political circles in Washington D.C. and Florida. Former lawmakers and friends came to Gaetz's defense, including former Florida state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz and former California congresswoman Katie Hill.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.