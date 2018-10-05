Little Havana's Bay of Pigs Museum Sues Hialeah Gardens Copycat for Ripping Off Its Name

Update: The mayor of Hialeah Gardens says in a statement that the intent of its museum "was to honor and in no way was meant to offend any member of the 2506 Brigade," and that the city intends to work with the organization to reach a resolution. Read the full statement at the end of this post.

More than 30 years ago, the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association raised $86,000 to open a museum commemorating their failed, CIA-backed invasion of Cuba. Since then, the renovated house in Little Havana has hosted celebrities and presidents all the way up to Donald Trump, who stopped by the Brigade 2506 Museum and Library before the 2016 election and (in stumbling Spanish) thanked the vets for their endorsement.

But in recent years, association members sparred over whether to move the famed museum to a new building in Hialeah Gardens, which would be maintained by the city and funded in part by a state grant. The dispute was apparently never resolved. Instead, Little Havana has the Brigade 2506 Museum and Library, and Hialeah Gardens has the Assault Brigade 2506 Museum.