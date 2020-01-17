Kodak Black Claims Miami Federal Prison Officials Are "Strategically" Killing Him

Kodak Black poked fun at his legal problems when he posed as a prisoner before his show at the Watsco Center in 2017.

Just a few months into an almost four-year prison sentence for lying during a firearms background check, South Florida rapper Kodak Black took to Instagram this week to accuse officials in Miami federal prison of neglect and mistreatment.

"They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again," Black wrote underneath a photo of himself crouching with a smile on his face.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, described a "big conspiracy" going on in the facility and identified two prison officials, Lt. F. Arroyo and Santiago Torres, as being responsible for the alleged abuse.

"Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date," Black elaborated. "There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority."

Officials with the federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Detention Center in Miami did not immediately respond to a request for comment from New Times.

According to Black, the officers wrongfully denied him phone privileges while in solitary confinement. The rapper also claims he was denied a visit from his mother two days before Christmas.

In addition, Black suspects his incoming mail is being delayed and that his outgoing mail is being tampered with. The rapper claims his family never received any of his holiday letters, which he finds "borderline cruel and unethical."

"But as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year's Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast," Black wrote.

The Instagram post ends with somber words about overall conditions inside the prison.

"I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility," he said. "With their self serving agenda they will always side with their fellow officers whether right or wrong."

Last year, Black was detained by law enforcement shortly before a scheduled performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. He was accused of lying while purchasing a firearm from a Hialeah gun store; the gun was later found in a shootout. The rapper, who already was facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina, provided a fake Social Security number on his background check form when buying the guns.