Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Kodak Black poked fun at his legal problems when he posed as a prisoner before his show at the Watsco Center in 2017.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Kodak Black Claims Miami Federal Prison Officials Are "Strategically" Killing Him

Manuel Madrid | January 17, 2020 | 11:24am
AA

Just a few months into an almost four-year prison sentence for lying during a firearms background check, South Florida rapper Kodak Black took to Instagram this week to accuse officials in Miami federal prison of neglect and mistreatment.

"They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again," Black wrote underneath a photo of himself crouching with a smile on his face.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, described a "big conspiracy" going on in the facility and identified two prison officials, Lt. F. Arroyo and Santiago Torres, as being responsible for the alleged abuse.

"Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date," Black elaborated. "There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority."

Officials with the federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Detention Center in Miami did not immediately respond to a request for comment from New Times.

View this post on Instagram

Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date. There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to. One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to “Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’. For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole. Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it. They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again. I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility. With their self serving agenda they will always side with their fellow officers whether right or wrong.

A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on

According to Black, the officers wrongfully denied him phone privileges while in solitary confinement. The rapper also claims he was denied a visit from his mother two days before Christmas. 

In addition, Black suspects his incoming mail is being delayed and that his outgoing mail is being tampered with. The rapper claims his family never received any of his holiday letters, which he finds "borderline cruel and unethical."

"But as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year's Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast," Black wrote.

The Instagram post ends with somber words about overall conditions inside the prison.

"I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility," he said. "With their self serving agenda they will always side with their fellow officers whether right or wrong."

Last year, Black was detained by law enforcement shortly before a scheduled performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. He was accused of lying while purchasing a firearm from a Hialeah gun store; the gun was later found in a shootout. The rapper, who already was facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina, provided a fake Social Security number on his background check form when buying the guns. 

 
Manuel Madrid is a staff writer for Miami New Times. The child of Venezuelan immigrants, he grew up in Pompano Beach. He studied finance at Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a writing fellow for the magazine The American Prospect in Washington, D.C., before moving back to South Florida.

