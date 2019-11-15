Miami-Dade Prosecutors Hit Kodak Black With Two New Gun Charges

Mere days after receiving more than three years in prison after lying on a gun background-check form, South Florida rapper (and accused rapist) Kodak Black is facing two additional felony gun charges after Miami-Dade prosecutors unsealed a new case against him. The Miami Herald first reported this afternoon that Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has hit Black with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

New Times yesterday noticed that sealed charges against Bill K. Kapri — Black's legal name — appeared to have been uploaded to the county criminal court website. A staff member at the county's felony records unit told New Times she was "unable to discuss anything about the case." Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said that if sealed charges had been filed, "no one here could discuss the matter." Black's defense lawyer, Bradford Cohen, did not respond to multiple calls and emails yesterday and today.

Earlier this year, the rapper was arrested mere hours before he was slated to perform at the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. As it turns out, Black had lied to a Hialeah gun store, Lou's Police Supply, to buy a firearm that later turned up in a shootout. Black, who was already facing sexual-assault charges in South Carolina, reportedly used a false social security number on his background check when purchasing the guns.

InMarch, Black then used his correct identifying information for another records check, which showed he was still facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina and was therefore precluded from buying weapons. Days later, the U.S. Marshals, FBI, and Miami-Dade police and prosecutors announced they had teamed up to arrest the rapper. He pleaded guilty earlier this year and could have faced ten years in prison. He was ultimately sentenced this week to 46 months behind bars.

New Times visited the Hialeah gun store earlier today. Asked if any prosecutors had contacted store employees as part of a new investigation, a sales clerk behind the counter declined to comment.