 Jimmy Buffett's Palm Beach Property With Recording Studio For Sale | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Jimmy Buffett's Multimillion-Dollar Palm Beach Properties for Sale

Listed for $7.25 million, Jimmy Buffett's bungalow has a detached recording studio with surfboards hanging overhead.
July 16, 2024
Step inside the Key West bungalow that belonged to the late singer Jimmy Buffett.
Step inside the Key West bungalow that belonged to the late singer Jimmy Buffett. Redfin listing photo
Share this:
If you are looking to get a sense of the "Margaritaville state of mind," well, New Times has good news for you.

Three historic properties belonging to late Key West icon and singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett are now for sale.

Located on Root Trail in Palm Beach, the neighboring properties are listed for $6.125 million, $6.65 million, and $7.25 million, respectively. They hit the market on July 12.


138 Root Trail — $7.25 million

The 1925 Key West bungalow features two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house along with a detached recording studio and bathroom. The interior of the "one-of-a-kind piece of paradise" is adorned with Dade County pine floors.
click to enlarge Interior of Jimmy Buffett's bungalow
Redfin listing photo
The home, just minutes from the ocean, offers a lush tropical patio with two outdoor showers.
click to enlarge Studio inside Jimmy Buffet's bungalow, with polished wood floors and surfboards hanging overhead
A recording studio at one of Jimmy Buffett's Palm Beach properties
Redfin listing photo

135 Root Trail Unit A — $6.65 million

Just across the street from the bungalow, Buffett and his wife owned a three-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom property.
click to enlarge Interior of Jimmy Buffet's Unit A property
Realtor.com listing photo
The 3,000-square-foot home includes a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, marble countertops and backsplashes, hardwood floors, custom closets, marble baths, and full-impact glass windows. The second-floor primary bedroom has a balcony to enjoy the nice ocean breeze.
click to enlarge Exterior of Jimmy Buffett's property
Realtor.com listing photo

135 Root Trail Unit B — $6.125 million

Next door to Unit A is a two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home. The property, which was built in 1926, features a large family room, hardwood floors, full-impact glass windows, and a one-car garage.  The second floor also offers a balcony.
click to enlarge Exterior of Jimmy Buffett's property
Realtor.com listing photo
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Copa América Aftermath: This Is Why Miami Can't Have Nice Things

Sports

Copa América Aftermath: This Is Why Miami Can't Have Nice Things

By Naomi Feinstein
Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

The Rich

Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

By Julia Postell
Copa América Chaos: Do You Know This Shih Tzu?

Animals

Copa América Chaos: Do You Know This Shih Tzu?

By Naomi Feinstein
Copa Chaos: Colombian Soccer President Arrested on Battery Charge

Crime

Copa Chaos: Colombian Soccer President Arrested on Battery Charge

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation