Jimmy Buffett's Multimillion-Dollar Palm Beach Properties for Sale

138 Root Trail — $7.25 million

A recording studio at one of Jimmy Buffett's Palm Beach properties

135 Root Trail Unit A — $6.65 million

135 Root Trail Unit B — $6.125 million

If you are looking to get a sense of the "Margaritaville state of mind," well,has good news for you.Three historic properties belonging to late Key West icon and singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett are now for sale.Located on Root Trail in Palm Beach, the neighboring properties are listed for $6.125 million, $6.65 million, and $7.25 million, respectively. They hit the market on July 12.The 1925 Key West bungalow features two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house along with a detached recording studio and bathroom. The interior of the "one-of-a-kind piece of paradise" is adorned with Dade County pine floors.The home, just minutes from the ocean, offers a lush tropical patio with two outdoor showers.Just across the street from the bungalow, Buffett and his wife owned a three-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom property.The 3,000-square-foot home includes a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, marble countertops and backsplashes, hardwood floors, custom closets, marble baths, and full-impact glass windows. The second-floor primary bedroom has a balcony to enjoy the nice ocean breeze.Next door to Unit A is a two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home . The property, which was built in 1926, features a large family room, hardwood floors, full-impact glass windows, and a one-car garage. The second floor also offers a balcony.