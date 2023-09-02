"Margaritaville" Icon Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

Singer-songwriter (and the man who turned tropical escapism into a business empire) Jimmy Buffett died on Friday at the age of 76. Buffett was behind the hits every resort band knows by heart, including "Margaritaville," "Changes in Latitudes," and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."
Buffett's death was announced on his website: "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."
No cause of death was given.
You'd be forgiven for thinking Buffett was a dyed-in-the-wool Florida Man™ — he was actually born in Mississippi. If his legacy is inextricably linked to one state, that state is Florida. (That, and the state of being more than lightly buzzed.) His music has soundtracked innumerable getaways to the beaches of the Keys and the Gulf. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, a chain of casual dining restaurants, can be found all across the state; Margaritaville resorts in Key West, Hollywood, Orlando, and Fort Myers Beach.
And decades before there were Beliebers and Little Monsters, there were Parrotheads, the legion of Buffett fans who subscribe to his ethos of carefree living and imbibing — preferably Landshark — under the warm tropical sun.
He was a prodigious artist, releasing more than 30 albums that combined folk, country, pop, and Caribbean elements and sold over 20 million records worldwide. Later in his career, he cashed in on his island-escapism lifestyle and turned it into a hospitality empire that includes restaurants, resorts, and even a cruise ship.
So, while you're off fishing Florida's Gulf waters, pour one out for this honorary Florida Man.