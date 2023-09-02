 Jimmy Buffett, "Margaritaville" Icon, Dead at 76 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

"Margaritaville" Icon Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

Decades before there were Beliebers and Little Monsters, there were Parrotheads, the legion of Jimmy Buffett fans who subscribe to his ethos of carefree living.
September 2, 2023
Jimmy Buffett has gone to the big Margaritaville in the sky.
Jimmy Buffett has gone to the big Margaritaville in the sky. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Share this:
Singer-songwriter (and the man who turned tropical escapism into a business empire) Jimmy Buffett died on Friday at the age of 76. Buffett was behind the hits every resort band knows by heart, including "Margaritaville," "Changes in Latitudes," and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

Buffett's death was announced on his website: "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

No cause of death was given.

You'd be forgiven for thinking Buffett was a dyed-in-the-wool Florida Man™ — he was actually born in Mississippi. If his legacy is inextricably linked to one state, that state is Florida. (That, and the state of being more than lightly buzzed.) His music has soundtracked innumerable getaways to the beaches of the Keys and the Gulf. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, a chain of casual dining restaurants, can be found all across the state; Margaritaville resorts in Key West, Hollywood, Orlando, and Fort Myers Beach.

And decades before there were Beliebers and Little Monsters, there were Parrotheads, the legion of Buffett fans who subscribe to his ethos of carefree living and imbibing — preferably Landshark — under the warm tropical sun.

He was a prodigious artist, releasing more than 30 albums that combined folk, country, pop, and Caribbean elements and sold over 20 million records worldwide. Later in his career, he cashed in on his island-escapism lifestyle and turned it into a hospitality empire that includes restaurants, resorts, and even a cruise ship.

So, while you're off fishing Florida's Gulf waters, pour one out for this honorary Florida Man.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending

HorsegiirL Isn't for Everyone — and That's Okay

Nightlife

HorsegiirL Isn't for Everyone — and That's Okay

By Grant Albert
After Founder's Death, Tangerine Dream Enters New Era

Concerts

After Founder's Death, Tangerine Dream Enters New Era

By Douglas Markowitz
10 Best Parties During Labor Day Weekend in Miami

Concerts

10 Best Parties During Labor Day Weekend in Miami

By Jesse Scott
Chlöe Works Through Self-Doubt as She Takes Ownership of Her Career

Concerts

Chlöe Works Through Self-Doubt as She Takes Ownership of Her Career

By Celia Almeida
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation