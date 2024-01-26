 Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville License Plates Are Coming to Florida | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville License Plates Are Coming to Florida

Come Monday, it'll be alright. Come October, you may be driving down A1A Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway with your new Margaritaville license plate.
January 26, 2024
Florida's new Jimmy Buffett specialty license plate, "Margaritaville," has been approved by a House committee.
Florida's new Jimmy Buffett specialty license plate, "Margaritaville," has been approved by a House committee. Photo by Cody Butler of Gray TV Florida Capital Bureau
Share this:
Florida-based fans of the late Jimmy Buffett are in for some "changes in latitudes" — or the change of a major highway, to be exact.

On Thursday, January 25, the Florida House of Representatives staged "Jimmy Buffet Day" to honor the late Buffett and his music, legacy, philanthropy, and, of course, his love for the Sunshine State and its "Margaritaville state of mind."

At the celebration, a House Committee at the Florida Capitol approved two pieces of legislation: the establishment of a Margaritaville specialty license plate and the designation of historic State Road A1A as the "A1A Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway."

The stretch of A1A that the new name would designate will span the entire state of Florida, beginning at the Florida-Georgia line all the way down to Buffett's beloved Key West, the home of Margaritaville.

"So well deserved! Every state needs a Jimmy Buffet highway! He brought sunshine and palm trees to all of the states!!!!" exclaimed a fan on an Instagram post published on Thursday by Buffett's sister, Lucy Buffett.

"A1A" is also the name of an early pivotal album by Buffett.
click to enlarge A podium with people celebrating the late Jimmy Buffett
Florida's new Jimmy Buffett specialty license plate, "Margaritaville," has been approved by a House committee. Buffett's daughter, Savannah, stands to the far right.
Photo by Andy Newman
The late musician's daughter, Savannah Jane Buffett, told ABC affiliate WCJB that A1A was one of her late father's favorite highways in the Sunshine State.

"One of my father and I's favorite pastimes was to just get in the car and cruise and take the scenic route, and that was often A1A," she told the ABC affiliate.

If approved, the Florida Department of Transportation will have until August 30 to put up the new Buffett highway signs.
click to enlarge Rep. Linda Chaney holds a mock-up of the Margaritaville license plate
Florida Rep. Linda Chaney, R- St. Petersburg, holds a Jimmy Buffett specialty license plate prototype on January 25.
Photo by Andy Newman
The committee also moved a bill creating a new Margaritaville specialty license plate with proceeds benefitting the Singing for Change Foundation, Jimmy Buffett's charity helping communities across Florida recover from natural or manmade disasters.

The prototype of the new Margaritaville license plate was also revealed on Thursday. The plate has a white Adirondack beach chair sitting atop a white, sandy beach facing the shoreline and the blue waters of the Florida Keys. Over the ocean, a seaplane is depicted as it lands on the water. A palm tree and fronds are in the frame, creating a sense of shade.

The legislation still requires further ratification. If approved, Floridians can begin ordering Margaritaville license plates starting October 1.
click to enlarge A blue sky and street
Key West's Duval Street at midday.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Margaritaville stems from Buffett's 1977 album, "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes," which features the iconic song "Margaritaville." Ever since its release, Florida has truly never been the same.

The original Margaritaville retail store opened on Duval Street in Key West back in 1985. Soon after, the cafe was added, and the rest is history. Buffett's international empire now includes restaurants, cruises, resorts, residences, and merchandise.

But where exactly is Margaritaville today? Although its original home is still in Key West, it's truly a state of mind. According to Margaritaville's website, it's in the tropics "somewhere between the Port of Indecision and Southwest of Disorder."

Sounds like the Sunshine State to me.

Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76, from Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer. His legacy lives on through his philanthropy, businesses, family, and music.

Oh, and of course, his legacy lives on down in the Conch Republic, where if you ever stop by Margaritaville on Duval Street, you must order two things: a margarita and a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" in his honor.

Fins up forever. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

A Railroad-Themed Brewery Just Opened in Coconut Creek

Openings & Closings

A Railroad-Themed Brewery Just Opened in Coconut Creek

By David Minsky
Miami and Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Make Yelp List of Best Eats in the U.S. 2024

Food & Drink News

Miami and Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Make Yelp List of Best Eats in the U.S. 2024

By Rachel Costa
These Miami Restaurants and Chefs Are 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Food & Drink News

These Miami Restaurants and Chefs Are 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Sriracha House Is Coming to South Miami

Food & Drink News

Sriracha House Is Coming to South Miami

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation