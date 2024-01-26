Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville License Plates Are Coming to Florida

Florida-based fans of the late Jimmy Buffett are in for some "changes in latitudes" — or the change of a major highway, to be exact.
On Thursday, January 25, the Florida House of Representatives staged "Jimmy Buffet Day" to honor the late Buffett and his music, legacy, philanthropy, and, of course, his love for the Sunshine State and its "Margaritaville state of mind."
At the celebration, a House Committee at the Florida Capitol approved two pieces of legislation: the establishment of a Margaritaville specialty license plate and the designation of historic State Road A1A as the "A1A Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway."
The stretch of A1A that the new name would designate will span the entire state of Florida, beginning at the Florida-Georgia line all the way down to Buffett's beloved Key West, the home of Margaritaville.
"So well deserved! Every state needs a Jimmy Buffet highway! He brought sunshine and palm trees to all of the states!!!!" exclaimed a fan on an Instagram post published on Thursday by Buffett's sister, Lucy Buffett.
"A1A" is also the name of an early pivotal album by Buffett.
WCJB that A1A was one of her late father's favorite highways in the Sunshine State.
"One of my father and I's favorite pastimes was to just get in the car and cruise and take the scenic route, and that was often A1A," she told the ABC affiliate.
If approved, the Florida Department of Transportation will have until August 30 to put up the new Buffett highway signs.
Singing for Change Foundation, Jimmy Buffett's charity helping communities across Florida recover from natural or manmade disasters.
The prototype of the new Margaritaville license plate was also revealed on Thursday. The plate has a white Adirondack beach chair sitting atop a white, sandy beach facing the shoreline and the blue waters of the Florida Keys. Over the ocean, a seaplane is depicted as it lands on the water. A palm tree and fronds are in the frame, creating a sense of shade.
The legislation still requires further ratification. If approved, Floridians can begin ordering Margaritaville license plates starting October 1.
The original Margaritaville retail store opened on Duval Street in Key West back in 1985. Soon after, the cafe was added, and the rest is history. Buffett's international empire now includes restaurants, cruises, resorts, residences, and merchandise.
But where exactly is Margaritaville today? Although its original home is still in Key West, it's truly a state of mind. According to Margaritaville's website, it's in the tropics "somewhere between the Port of Indecision and Southwest of Disorder."
Sounds like the Sunshine State to me.
Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76, from Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer. His legacy lives on through his philanthropy, businesses, family, and music.
Oh, and of course, his legacy lives on down in the Conch Republic, where if you ever stop by Margaritaville on Duval Street, you must order two things: a margarita and a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" in his honor.
Fins up forever.