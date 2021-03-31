Jake Paul Is Miami's Newest Venture Capitalist Bro

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

YouTuber and actor Jake Paul has made a career out of being generally obnoxious. The over-top-shenanigans he used to film himself doing — including hosting dirt bike races and lighting fires at his Los Angeles rental home — got him fired from the Disney Channel and sued by his landlord. He once wrote a diss track about teachers and reportedly tried to coax his young followers into buying subscriptions to his influencer-education program.

But the YouTube prankster claims he left his "problem child" stage behind when he sold his Southern California home and moved to South Florida to train for his new career in professional boxing. It seems Paul has truly embraced the stereotypical Miami lifestyle, and not just because he's partying on yachts and hosting maskless bashes.



Now, Paul is joining Miami's ranks of venture capitalists with an enterprise called Anti Fund with co-founder and investor Geoffrey Woo. The two made the announcement yesterday on social media.

Paul and Woo say they are looking to grow businesses that can drive "internet culture" and create viral content.

"In the future, everyone is going to be an influencer, entrepreneur, side-hustler, and e-commerce brand owner," the fund's website says. "There will be a new generation of massive businesses founded and built to service this new economic & socio-cultural landscape. Anti Fund will enable this future by inspiring, attracting, and investing in the very best founders building the best consumer, creator economy, and e-commerce enablement start ups."

According to Tech Crunch, the investment fund uses a platform called AngelList, which allows backers to invest money through a quarterly subscription. Paul and Woo's site explains that the fund will write checks for $100,000 to $1 million and invest in two to ten businesses per quarter. The company will have its home base in Miami.

Paul announced that he was selling his California home in December and moved to Miami to become a prize fighter. According to Buzzfeed, he explained that training to become a boxer wasn't possible in Los Angeles because of all the parties, admitting he was distracted by them and "attracted to that chaos."

But Paul appears to be having fun in South Florida. He had a birthday bash at a Miami restaurant in January and kept the party going with a maskless party on a yacht in Miami Beach. He was also spotted at a Super Bowl party at a Venetian Islands home last month.