Eyes on Miami: Miami Cocktail Co., Savour App, Living Room at the W, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Award-winning New York-based Altamarea Group, the global hospitality company behind Michelin star-rated Marea and Ai Fiori, as well as Osteria Morini and Nicoletta brands, celebrated the opening of Osteria Morini Miami Beach with Ronny Finvarb of Finvarb Group and close friends and family. The Italian restaurant located within the Kimpton Palomar South Beach, with a separate, waterside entrance along the Collins Canal on Alton Road, opened to the public on Thursday, February 4, promising an upscale yet approachable dining experience with the energy and vibe of New York City's SoHo.

On Friday, February 5, the Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) dropped off 500 masks at Theodore Gibson Park for the children and families of Overtown Youth Center and Honey Shine as part of their 1 Mask 1 World initiative in partnership with #WRECares by World Red Eye. Alonzo and Trey Mourning were also on-site for OYC’s food distribution, which takes place three times a week to ensure that the OYC families have fresh food on the table at all times.

Miami Cocktail Company is making the IGK salon experience even more refreshing this month with a vending machine full of organic canned cocktails. Patrons of the trendy salon can elevate their experience and enjoy the refreshingly real taste of Spritz by selecting their favorite can from the machine with custom gold coins provided by IGK. Craft cocktails to choose from include Bellini, Margarita, Mimosa, Paloma, and Sangria.

There’s no better way to celebrate making it halfway through the week than at Bâoli‘s My Boyfriend is Out of Town Wednesday night dinner party.

Villa Azur‘s Thursday night dinner party is the perfect way to kickstart the weekend. Guests headed to the restaurant and lounge this week for a night full of exquisite dining and nonstop partying in the open-aired courtyard.

Château d’Esclans partnered with the Fontainebleau for a preview of the 15th vintage of Whispering Angel. In addition, they shared the entire Château d’Esclans Portfolio with guests. Each wine was paired with a specialty canapé to bring out the flavors of the rosé so attendees could savor the experience. To celebrate the newly revealed Ocean Front vistas at the La Côte restaurant, winemaker and VP of global marketing Paul Chevalier took 30 select VIPs on a journey through Provence with a socially-distanced, open-air tasting on a beautiful night outdoors. Some of these exquisite and difficult to find wines will be featured on a special rosé menu throughout the month of February, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at La Côte.

The innovative new private dining app, Savour, celebrated its Miami launch with a rocking Super Bowl party at a private residence in the Venetian Islands. The party was hosted by Savour cofounder Ronnie Madra (cofounder of 1Oak) and Savour partner Skylar Hauswirth, with musical entertainment by DJ Ruckus and Arkitekt. Private Chef Sterling Fletcher (formerly executive chef at Maia in West Hollywood) provided culinary delights.

Among those in attendance were Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Lenny Hochstein, and Bob Zangrillo. Now available in NYC and Miami, Savour has curated a group of the most talented chefs in NYC and Miami to unlock the magic of a restaurant for you and your guests from the comfort of your home. The Savour mobile app allows you to seamlessly customize and book your experience, and then put your phone away.

The Living Room at W South Beach‘s newest Tuesday night party, Grunge Room, officially launched this week. The celebration featured rock 'n’ roll elements, delicious cocktails, and music curated and live performed by Honeymoon. The party will continue weekly every Tuesday night.