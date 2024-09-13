 Is Trump Having an Affair With Laura Loomer, the Far-Right Extremist? | Miami New Times
Laura Loomer and Trump Sitting in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G

The far-right provocateur and the former president are spending quite a bit of...together time. Where's Melania?
September 13, 2024
Donald Trump and Laura Loomer 👍👍 ... 😘💋? Image via X/@LauraLoomer
While former president Donald Trump hits the presidential campaign trail, the former first lady has largely been absent. Melania Trump did not attend her husband's criminal trial in New York and only showed up for the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

When Trump and his entourage arrived in Philadelphia for the presidential debate, Melania was nowhere to be seen. Instead, a different woman was spotted disembarking from Trump's private jet: Florida's own far-right provocateur and one-time Republican congressional candidate, Laura Loomer. (She ran for Florida's 21st congressional district, which fittingly includes Mar-a-Lago).

She was later seen backstage at the September 10 debate, in the spin room with Trump immediately after, and then by his side in New York City and Pennsylvania for September 11 remembrance ceremonies.

Loomer has made a name for herself as a far-right, anti-immigrant conspiracy theorist who routinely spouts homophobic, transphobic, and anti-Muslim comments. Uber and Lyft banned the self-described "proud Islamophobe" after she went on a Twitter rant over the companies hiring Muslim drivers. She has claimed that "9/11 was an Inside Job!" and called Islam "a cancer on humanity."

Her antics have led to her being banned from Facebook, Instagram, Venmo, PayPal, GoFundMe, and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk later reinstated Loomer's X account when he bought the company.

She is so out there that Georgia U.S. Rep. and Class A eccentric Marjorie Taylor Greene called her out for a racist tweet about Kamala Harris.

Extremist and racist views aside, the 31-year-old has been spending quite a bit of time with Trump, leading some to speculate that they're a romantic item.

Internet personality Mike Sington pointed to a video of the duo cozying up at Mar-a-Lago.

"This is why Trump is hanging out with Laura Loomer," he wrote. "Watch them with their hands all over each other at Mar-a-Lago. Note: He's married."
Another social media user likened the pair to Roman dictator Julius Caesar and his love Cleopatra.
Journalist Aaron Rupar noted, "Loomer has been traveling with Trump all week for reasons that remain unclear."
Some are even working on a new Trump portrait with his potential first lady.
