 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer
Photo by Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Laura Loomer Sues Facebook for $3 Billion After Being Banned

Brittany Shammas | July 10, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Earlier this year, Facebook booted a batch of users including InfoWars founder Alex Jones, Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson, and conservative provocateur Laura Loomer. The social media service claims they violated company policies against dangerous individuals and organizations. The company's announcement prompted a string of Twitter rants from President Donald Trump; a bizarre, widely panned "remember us" plea from Watson; and now a $3 billion lawsuit from Loomer.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in the Southern District of Florida, the self-described "most banned woman in the world" claims Facebook defamed her by labeling her dangerous. Loomer's attorney, Larry Klayman, a right-wing activist who once filed a birther-fueled lawsuit to keep Barack Obama off the ballot in 2012, says his client is an "American heroine" who has been smeared by the tech giant.

"When you call someone a dangerous person, you're in effect making them a pariah," says Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. "You're making them untouchable."

Related Stories

The lawsuit says Facebook's community standards describe dangerous individuals and organizations as "those involved in Terrorist activity, Organized hate, Mass or serial murder, Human trafficking, [or] Organized violence or criminal activity.” Loomer, the suit argues, "does not fall, or come close to falling," into any of those categories and "has never once advocated violence against any person or group of persons." Instead, she is "simply a conservative, Jewish woman who has used social media to call out anti-Semitism and violence against homosexuals, while expressing her political views and opinions."

In announcing the bans this past May, Facebook didn't reveal all of the circumstances that led to its decision, according to the Verge. But, the website reported, some of the circumstances included "engaging in acts of hate or violence; calling for or carrying out acts of violence rooted in racial or ethnic prejudice; describing themselves as the follower of a hateful ideology; or using hate speech or slurs in their profiles."

Loomer, the Verge reported, was kicked off for actions that include appearing in a video with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, whom the company has designated a hate figure, and voicing support for far-right activist Faith Goldy, who herself was banned for racist content.

A South Florida resident, Loomer is best known for stunts such as rushing onstage during a Shakespeare in the Park play whose plot included the assassination of a Trump-like character, yelling at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a congressional hearing, and scaling a fence at Nancy Pelosi's house. She calls herself an investigative journalist and has worked for right-wing companies Project Veritas and Rebel Media.

Loomer has frequently attacked Muslims and earned bans from Uber and Lyft after calling for the creation of a "non-Islamic" rideshare service and saying she never wanted to support an Islamic immigrant driver. A few weeks before being banned from Facebook, she posted an Instagram story calling Islam a "cancer on society." In another post days later, she urged "patriots" to "rise up" against Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Asked about those comments, Klayman says he doesn't agree that Loomer called Islam a cancer: "That's taken out of context. But in any event, you have the right to express your opinion." As for the "rise up" comment, he says that meant peaceful and legal opposition.

The lawsuit claims Loomer has been subjected to "hatred, distrust, ridicule, contempt, and disgrace" and endangered physically because of the "dangerous" label Facebook thrust upon her. She wants the company to apologize and reinstate her accounts. She also wants $3 billion — 5 percent of the company's net worth —  to "sufficiently punish" Facebook for its "illegal conduct."

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. She joined New Times in 2016.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >