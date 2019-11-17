The Craziest Floridians Running for U.S. Congress in 2020

Florida voters have gotten a pretty bad rap over the years. The phrase "hanging chad" still sends a chill down the collective spines of the general U.S. population. The electorate can't seem to figure out how to properly fill out a ballot, and our county elections offices are notoriously incapable of fulfilling their basic and most essential duties.

But the sheer chaos of Florida's elections can't solely be blamed on inept voters or election officials. Oftentimes, the candidates themselves are truly — and this cannot be stressed enough — batshit crazy. For reference, Google any of the following names: Allen West, Augustus Invictus, Daphne Campbell, Ted Yoho, Adam Hasner, or Alan Grayson.

To summarize, entering the political ring does not magically remove the title of Florida Man or Woman. Here are the craziest Floridians running for Congress in 2020.

1. Enrique Tarrio, who has filed election paperwork in Florida's 27th Congressional District, is the leader of the far-right Proud Boys group who attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville:



"Here's pretty much all you need to know about Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio: He has questionable ties to Roger Stone, he thinks it's funny to use racist and homophobic slurs, and he was banned from Twitter after threatening to report undocumented immigrants to the feds as a method of retaliation against his critics... "Tarrio, who grew up in Little Havana, has zero political experience. He hawks merchandise bearing hateful slogans, he once spent 16 months in federal prison for running a scheme that involved selling stolen diabetic test strips online, and he gets his kicks from marching in bogus rallies in order to waste police resources and shut down local businesses."

2. Islamaphobe Laura Loomer would perhaps fittingly be Donald Trump's congressional representative at Mar-a-Lago in Florida's 21st District:



"Loomer has a long history of targeting the Muslim community and has consistently used her platform to advertise debunked conspiracy theories about members of the Islamic faith. In the past, she has argued that all Muslims are to blame for the actions of a few terrorists, including those affiliated with the Islamic State. In 2017, she was banned from using Lyft and Uber after calling for a segregated rideshare service that would not allow Muslim drivers. She's also been banned from Facebook, Instagram, GoFundMe, Venmo, PayPal, and Medium due to her hateful rhetoric. "Loomer also has continually criticized the immigrant community. In January, she "protested" immigration by jumping a fence to enter the private property of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in Napa, California. Later that month, Loomer joined a group of far-right protesters dressed as racist caricatures of Mexican immigrants by scaling the wall surrounding the California Governor's Mansion in Sacramento."

3. Matthew Lusk, a Republican running in Florida's 5th Congressional District, is a QAnon conspiracy theorist who believes a "deep state" of pedophiles is attempting to undermine Trump.



"At first glance, Matthew Lusk’s campaign signs look like any other Republican candidate's. "On one side, they read, “Matthew Lusk for Congress,” and “Putting America First.” "But as he flipped the signs over while loading them into a hatchback near his home in Florida earlier this year, he pointed out a detail pasted on the back of one: a black letter 'Q.' "'You never know when you'll run into somebody else who's interested in Q,' he said. "Lusk is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Florida’s 5th Congressional District. Among the 51 issues listed on his campaign website is 'Q.'"

4. Up for reelection, Panhandle Rep. Matt Gaetz is a Trump superfan who enjoys theatrical stunts that endanger national security:

