ICE Planifica Redadas de Inmigración Importantes en Miami Este Fin de Semana, Segun Informes

SHARE Immigration raids likely to start this Sunday in LA, Chicago, Miami, NYC, and Baltimore/DC. Targets are folks in the family case management program, aged out UACs and final removal orders. Call 18886005762 for questions. Share these know your rights graphics with folks. pic.twitter.com/khuJWIwiDM

