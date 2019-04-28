Here's a Handy List of Florida Politicians With Extremist Ties

Look: Maybe guys like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz love hanging out with Holocaust deniers and people tied to white supremacists because they believe every word of those nightmarish, conspiratorial death-ideologies. More likely, politicians like Gaetz just associate with these people and take photos with dudes in Pepe the Frog T-shirts to cynically gin up their reactionary bases.

But the end result is the same: Florida politicians are giving a lot of cover to extremists and racists as of late. While this isn't exactly a new phenomenon — Florida was part of the Confederacy after all — it's also not a good one. So, after Gaetz and Florida Republican Party Chair Joe Gruters both got lambasted for associating with racists this month, here's a handy list of Florida politicians who have yet to suffer major consequences for propping up white supremacists, Islamophobes, conspiracy theorists, and the like:

1. Earlier this month, state Sen. Joe Gruters invited speakers from two anti-immigrant hate groups to speak in favor of a bill he's sponsoring to force Florida towns to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement:



On April 17, Gruters held a news conference to support SB 168, the anti-"sanctuary city" bill he's pushing that would force towns to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Immigrant-rights groups say the bill, if it became law, would rip apart families just to appease some racist Republican voters. But two of the other speakers at the presser apparently belonged to hate organizations. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) today posted a Twitter thread noting one speaker, Amapola Hansberger, belonged to Legal Immigrants for America (LIFA), a group that wants to repeal the 14th Amendment and guarantee U.S. citizenship only to English speakers. A second guest, Yvonne Larsen, belonged to the Remembrance Project, a group that falsely preaches that undocumented immigrants are violent and dangerous.

2. Last week, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz hired a speechwriter in the Trump administration who'd been fired for his ties to a white nationalist:

Via Politico:



The Florida Republican announced Friday that former Trump administration aide, Darren Beattie, will join his Capitol Hill office. “Very proud to have the talented Dr. Darren Beattie helping our team as a Special Advisor for Speechwriting. Welcome on board!” Gaetz tweeted Friday. Beattie was fired from the White House in August 2018 after reports that he had delivered remarks at a 2016 conference, dubbed an “active hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, alongside a well-known white nationalist, Richard Spencer.



3. Just a few months before he announced his gubernatorial run, Ron DeSantis spoke at a 2017 conference put together by an anti-Muslim hate group:



As first reported by the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting (FCIR) this morning, DeSantis also spoke at a conference organized by ACT for America — a virulently anti-Muslim organization classified as a "hate group" that has repeatedly been associated with neo-Nazis in recent months. Once again, DeSantis insists there was nothing wrong in addressing the group, whose founder has insisted Muslims “cannot be loyal citizens of the United States.” “He said absolutely nothing controversial," Stephen Lawson, his spokesman, told FCIR's Trevor Aaronson. "Ron DeSantis will never apologize for his service and fighting to keep America safe."



4. Nelson Diaz, chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party, allegedly organized a protest with the Proud Boys last fall in Coral Gables:

Via the Washington Post:



The video shows a small group of protesters cursing at Pelosi (D-Calif.), and calling her a communist in English and Spanish, as she enters an event Wednesday in Coral Gables, Fla., to campaign for Democrat Donna Shalala, who is running to fill the seat vacated by retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R) in Miami. “Open up! It’s the Proud Boys in here,” one says, referencing the far-right group that was implicated in a street brawl in New York last weekend. “Socialism sucks,” others chant. Photographs taken of the protest around the event, which appears to have been organized by Nelson Diaz, the chairman of the Republican Party in Miami-Dade County, according to emails posted online by radio host Grant Stern, show some protesters with Proud Boys gear.

5. State Sen. Dennis Baxley refused to disavow a pro-Confederate group days after the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally:

