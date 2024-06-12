Ice Tease: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Playoff History

Florida Panthers NHL Finals Record

Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs Record

1996: Lost in Stanley Cup Final (0-4) v. Colorado Avalanche

1997: Lost in Conference Quarterfinals (1-4) vs. New York Rangers

2000: Lost in Conference Quarterfinals (0-4) vs. New Jersey Devils

2012: Lost in Conference Quarterfinals (3-4) vs. New Jersey Devils

2016: Lost in First Round (2-4) vs. New York Islanders

2020: Lost in Eastern Conference Qualifying Round (1-3) v. New York Islanders

2023: Lost in Stanley Cup Final (1-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

2021: Lost in First Round (2-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

2022: Lost in Second Round (0-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

As the Florida Panthers head into Thursday's Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers holding a 2-0 lead in the series, anticipation climbs: Could this finally be the year the Panthers raise the Stanley Cup?The Panthers have yet to win a Stanley Cup title in the franchise's 30-season history, but they've reached the Finals three times since they first took the ice in 1993 — the first time against the Colorado Avalanche, the second against the Vegas Golden Knights.The last time a hockey team appeared in consecutive NHL Finals came in 2022, when the Panthers' in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning reached the finals for a third straight year.If Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is destined to hoist the Stanley Cup in triumph in 2014, the team will have to maintain its momentum on enemy ice in Edmonton, where they'll face off against the Oilers on Thursday and again on Saturday.As we await Thursday night's puck drop, here's a look at the hometown franchise's NHL playoffs record and past performances in the Stanley Cup Finals.Though the Panthers have yet to claim the Cup, they have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals three times in NHL history.The first time, back in 1996, they fell in four straight games to the Colorado Avalanche.They would not return to the Finals until the 2022-23 season, when they were frustrated again, this time by the Vegas Golden Knights, who dispatched them in five games.The Panthers have made it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs a total of nine times in franchise history: