Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Odds, Schedule, and More

And this year, the Eastern Conference Champion Panthers will enter the best-of-seven NHL Finals as the favorite against the Western Conference Finals winner, the Edmonton Oilers, who eliminated the Dallas Stars in six games after dispatching the LA Kings in five games and the Vancouver Canucks in seven.
Current Odds to Win the Stanley Cup Finals
If you bet the Panthers to win the Stanley Cup before the 2023-24 season began, you're sitting pretty. Back in September, you stood to win $2000 on a $100 bet on the hometown icemen. But after being dismissed as underdogs all year long, they now strap on their skates as favorites in the 2024 NHL Finals.
BetMGM: Florida -125 / Edmonton +105
DraftKings: Florida -130 / Edmonton +110
FanDuel: Florida -128 / Edmondon +106
Hard Rock: Florida -130 / Edmondon +105
Some of that edge is due to the Panthers' superior regular-season results — they finished third in the Eastern Conference, while the Oilers ended the campaign fifth in the Western Conference. The Panthers and Oilers faced off twice, with the Panthers winning both times.
And Florida has the home-ice advantage, opening the Stanely Cup series in Sunrise and playing host to a Game Seven if necessary.
Stanley Cup Finals Schedule
Home games in bold. All times are EDT; all games televised on ABC and ESPN+
- Game 1: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8 (Amerant Bank Arena)
- Game 2: 8 p.m. Monday, June 10 (Amerant Bank Arena)
- Game 3: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13 (at Rogers Place)
- Game 4: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15 (at Rogers Place)
- *Game 5: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 (Amerant Bank Arena)
- *Game 6: 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 (at Rogers Place)
- *Game 7: 8 p.m. Monday, June 24 (Amerant Bank Arena)
Amerant Bank Arena. 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets via floridapanthers.com.