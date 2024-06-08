 Stanley Cup Finals Ticket Prices Soar Ahead of Game 1 in Florida | Miami New Times
Florida Panthers Ticket Prices Blast Off Ahead of Stanley Cup

Thinking of buying tickets to see the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals? You better dig deep into those pockets.
June 8, 2024
Florida Panthers fans cheer during Game 3 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 8, 2023.
Florida Panthers fans cheer during Game 3 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 8, 2023.

Miami has transformed into a hockey town once again as the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers prepare to face off in the Stanley Cup Finals.

If you're entertaining hope of securing last-minute seats, be prepared to pony up a pretty penny. Tickets for Game 1 on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise are selling for a premium, with seats priced from $300 to $5,000.

Whereas a midseason seat at a Panthers game sold for as low as $60, tickets for Saturday’s game are selling for $300 in the nosebleeds and exceeding $1,000 for mid-range vantage points.

Tickets three rows behind the announcer's box are priced around $4,500, while seats directly behind the offside lines were listed on Friday at nearly $5,000 each on Seatgeek. Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena isn't looking cheaper, with tickets ranging in price from roughly $340 to $4,400.

Think South Florida hockey fans have it rough?

Hometown fans of the Oilers are in for an even more severe sticker shock, as seats at Rogers Place in Edmonton, where the series will head for Game 3, are priced between $800 and $11,000.

Both teams and their respective fanbases are hungry for a championship. The Panthers have yet to bring home a Stanley Cup trophy, and the Oilers last prevailed in the Finals in 1990, a year that marked the end of Edmonton's 1980s dynasty, during which they won five Stanley Cups.

Making their second consecutive Finals appearance, the Panthers are favored to win, with a dominant forward line led by Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Carter Verhaeghe, to name a few.

The puck drops for Game 1 at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Some celebrities have placed big bets on the game, including rapper Drake, who already reported a half-million-dollar wager on the Oilers.

Given his spotty sports-betting track record, which has spawned the superstition known as the "Drake curse," Panthers fans are hoping that tonight, he'll be wrong yet again. 
