One Year Later, FIU Bridge Collapse Survivors Recall the Tragedy

It was as if the bridge appeared out of nowhere.

Carlos Badillo had driven past Florida International University before, but on March 15, 2018, he noticed something he hadn't seen just a week earlier. It was a little before 2 p.m., and he was driving east on Tamiami Trail with his wife, Martha Plaza Cevallos. Up ahead, a 174-foot bridge had been erected in front of the Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

"How strange," Badillo told his wife. "How can they build something so quickly?"

Plaza, who was applying her makeup in the passenger seat, cracked a joke.

"If this were in one of our countries, those bridges last two or three years," Plaza, a native of Ecuador, told her Venezuelan husband.

The traffic light was red by the time they reached the intersection. Still curious about how they'd accomplished such a feat, Badillo stared up at the construction workers on the bridge. The light turned green and he took his foot off the brake. In that moment, everything came crashing down.

The tremor of 950 tons of falling concrete shook them in a violent and unrecognizable way. As their bodies coursed with adrenaline, their minds leapt to radical conclusions: It was an earthquake or maybe a terrorist attack. Plaza screamed, jolting her husband from his delirium. He unbuckled her seatbelt and helped her out of the car. The driver's door wouldn't budge, so he followed his wife through the passenger side.

Outside the car, it became clearer what had happened. The hood of their Kia Optima was smashed beneath the impossibly new bridge. Other vehicles had been completely buried. Good Samaritans slammed their cars into park and hurtled toward the scene, but Badillo and Plaza could barely move. Badillo was immobilized by a physical pain in his knees; Plaza fell into an almost catatonic state.

Carlos Badillo and Martha Plaza Cevallos were inside a Kia Optima when FIU's new pedestrian bridge came crashing down. Courtesy of Andres Beregovich

"We started seeing the bodies of the workers being taken out covered in blood, and I got lost," Plaza says today in Spanish. "I don't know anything else."

The bridge collapse that afternoon injured eight people and killed six. Had Badillo and Plaza been one second faster or three feet farther underneath the structure, the death toll might have been eight. By the grace of God, the luck of the draw, or however you measure that kind of inexplicable blessing, their lives were spared. But their reality was changed forever.

"I'm not the same as I was before," says Badillo, 35.

"You want to start a normal life," 43-year-old Plaza explains, "but you can't."

One year later, the two are still being treated by teams of physical therapists and psychologists. They've lost their jobs at a valet parking company because they're too terrified to drive on a regular basis. They're suing the companies that built the bridge while defending themselves in three countersuits from insurance companies that don't want to pay out.

Emotionally, the past 12 months have been "a mix of everything," Plaza says.

"Grateful to God because you're alive to tell the story.

"Frustrated a bit because you've lost a year where you could've done so many things.

"Faithful that God is just and that, at some moment, there will be a solution.

"And worried because bills don't wait and you have to keep going."



EXPAND A member of the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the collapse of a bridge on the FIU campus. Photo by Chris O’Neil / National Transportation Safety Board

A Signature Bridge



The pedestrian bridge at FIU was supposed to save lives.

From 2005 to 2015, the university nearly doubled in size, with the student body swelling to more than 54,000. Almost 4,000 lived in the nearby city of Sweetwater, and on a daily basis, those students crossed eight lanes of traffic on Tamiami Trail to reach the Modesto A. Maidique Campus. FIU had been applying for grants to build an elevated pedestrian bridge since 2010, but it wasn't until 2013 that the university was finally awarded enough money to make it happen — $11.4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Plans for the bridge began early, but as with any ambitious infrastructure project, construction was far from quick. In August 2017, at least a year before the pedestrian overpass at Tamiami Trail and SW 109th Avenue was scheduled to be completed, 18-year-old freshman Alexis Dale was struck and killed by a car while crossing the intersection. Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez called for the bridge, which was part of a larger development project, to be expedited.

"We've told the developer to speed up the bridge and worry about the streets and plaza afterwards . Those are secondary — the bridge comes first," Lopez told WPLG after Dale's death.

As the project neared completion, university officials touted the bridge as a way to keep students out of danger.

"FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully," FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said in a news release days before the bridge crumbled.

After the collapse, attorney Alan Goldfarb began representing the family of Alexa Duran, an 18-year-old FIU student who was killed as a result. Because he had already been working on a case against the university regarding Dale's death in 2017, Goldfarb had access to documents and emails about the bridge that raised questions for him about how quickly the project had sped along.

"It is our opinion that the rapid development used by the bridge companies likely caused the project to be rushed, and this resulted in the bridge's collapse," Goldfarb says on his law firm's website.