Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

News

Probe Into Fabián Basabe Face-Slapping Claim Ends With a Question Mark

and June 28, 2023 6:17PM

Rep. Fabian Basabe represents Florida House District 106, encompassing Miami Beach and nearby communities.
Rep. Fabian Basabe represents Florida House District 106, encompassing Miami Beach and nearby communities. Photo by Fabian Basabe
It was the alleged facial slap heard round Florida Capitol Hill.

Legislative aide Nicolas Frevola said he was speaking with a lobbyist and two interns at a Tallahassee social gathering on January 3, when his boss, Florida House Rep. Fabián Basabe of Miami Beach, approached. According to Frevola, he and Basabe "exchanged words" before Basabe slapped him across the face and forced him to stand in the corner of the room for ten seconds like a naughty child.

Having completed a two-month probe into the dustup, a law firm enlisted by the Florida House of Representatives says the allegation of a facial slap could not be verified, though there was an apparent conflict and physical contact between the two men.

"Basabe stated that...Frevola initiated unwanted, non-violent physical contact with him," the law firm of Allen, Norton & Blue writes in a June 28 report, recounting an interview with the state representative. "Basabe added that while he does not recall exactly what happened, he does know that in response, he slapped away Frevola’s hand and may have made contact with him."

When the firm interviewed the lobbyist, she said she was at the party but did not witness the alleged smack to the face.

Hired April 6 after Frevola's allegations came to light, the firm was unable to track down the two interns who Frevola claimed were witnesses to the incident. Frevola said he did not know their names, while another person who had attended the party told the firm there were no interns in attendance, according to the report.

"With respect to the specific allegation by Frevola that he was slapped in the face by Basabe, based upon conflicts in the factual accounts provided by the participants and a lack of corroborating witnesses, the finding is inconclusive," reads the firm's report, authored by attorney Michael Mattimore and addressed to the Florida House of Representatives, Office of the General Counsel.

Basabe's attorney, Robert Fernandez, tells New Times Basabe fully cooperated with the investigation.

"Not a single alleged third-party witness corroborated Mr. Frevola’s version of events on the evening of January 3, 2023. Representative Basabe would like to thank the Speaker’s Office for the thorough and prompt investigation that was conducted and looks forward to focusing his time and energy on the real issues facing his constituents in House District 106," Fernandez said in a statement.

Frevola referred New Times to his attorney, who has not responded to an emailed request for comment.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Heroes in Disguise

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation