Coral Gables Theater Cancels Screening of The Trayvon Hoax

For weeks, Joel Gilbert, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and filmmaker, has been pushing a book and documentary that he claims exposes witness fraud in the case of Trayvon Martin, the Miami Gardens 17-year-old shot dead by a trigger-happy neighborhood watchman in February 2012.

Miami media didn't bite, probably because Trayvon's killer doesn't need any more publicity. That seemed to be the case until today, when the gunman filed a sham lawsuit against prosecutors, Trayvon's parents, and their attorney seeking $100 million in damages.

So George Zimmerman is suing the survivors of the kid he murdered after disregarding the advice of an emergency phone dispatcher, and it's all a gigantic right-wing media ratfuck. 1/n https://t.co/G13ltQMaqQ — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) December 4, 2019

George Zimmerman is a murderer who managed to avoid conviction. He is also pure CRAP and worse. He is now suing the family that he destroyed with his gun. George Zimmerman should be in jail. I now hope he rots in hell.https://t.co/8VlR61TYOS — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 4, 2019

The documentary was scheduled to screen tomorrow during a private event at the Coral Gables Art Cinema after a press conference about the lawsuit. This afternoon, the theater announced it had canceled the event — but not before being lambasted on Twitter by scores of commenters, including local documentarian Billy Corben.

Shame on @gablescinema for hosting this disgraceful sham: George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against family of Trayvon Martin, publisher, prosecutors for $100 million with press conference and documentary screening at Coral Gables Art Cinema https://t.co/R2hOIjoVoN @mike23mena pic.twitter.com/V8LkdegSWC — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) December 4, 2019

#BREAKING: @gablescinema says they were "not aware of all of the details surrounding this event and has made a decision to cancel it" https://t.co/12G2HmkVXq — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) December 4, 2019

Brenda Moe, the cinema's co-executive director, says someone rented the theater for a private event to show a film. She says people who rent the venue to screen films aren't required to disclose or show theater staff the content of the film beforehand. Moe says staff didn't know all the details about the event and declined to comment about whether there was a contract between the theater and event organizers.

"We became aware of the details at the same time as everybody else did, and at that moment we decided to cancel," Moe tells New Times.

After his death, Trayvon's mom Sybrina Fulton became a tireless voice for those affected by gun violence and co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation. She's running for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Fulton hasn't commented about the lawsuit or documentary publicly, but on her Facebook page earlier today she posted: "The devil is so very busy but plz keep me lifted in prayer."