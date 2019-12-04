 


    Herban Planet
4
Supporters at the Trayvon Martin Foundation's 2016 peace walk.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Coral Gables Theater Cancels Screening of The Trayvon Hoax

Alexi C. Cardona | December 4, 2019 | 2:29pm
For weeks, Joel Gilbert, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and filmmaker, has been pushing a book and documentary that he claims exposes witness fraud in the case of Trayvon Martin, the Miami Gardens 17-year-old shot dead by a trigger-happy neighborhood watchman in February 2012.

Miami media didn't bite, probably because Trayvon's killer doesn't need any more publicity. That seemed to be the case until today, when the gunman filed a sham lawsuit against prosecutors, Trayvon's parents, and their attorney seeking $100 million in damages.

The documentary was scheduled to screen tomorrow during a private event at the Coral Gables Art Cinema after a press conference about the lawsuit. This afternoon, the theater announced it had canceled the event — but not before being lambasted on Twitter by scores of commenters, including local documentarian Billy Corben.

Brenda Moe, the cinema's co-executive director, says someone rented the theater for a private event to show a film. She says people who rent the venue to screen films aren't required to disclose or show theater staff the content of the film beforehand. Moe says staff didn't know all the details about the event and declined to comment about whether there was a contract between the theater and event organizers.

"We became aware of the details at the same time as everybody else did, and at that moment we decided to cancel," Moe tells New Times.

After his death, Trayvon's mom Sybrina Fulton became a tireless voice for those affected by gun violence and co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation. She's running for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Fulton hasn't commented about the lawsuit or documentary publicly, but on her Facebook page earlier today she posted: "The devil is so very busy but plz keep me lifted in prayer."

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

