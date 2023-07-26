Online Fundraiser Organized in Wake of Student Death After Rolling Loud

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 23, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took Jordan Petrocchi from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died later that day around 3 p.m., police say.
Petrocchi was expected to graduate in August from Clemson University in South Carolina, according to the GoFundMe organized by Jackson Kroger with help from Brandon Black.
"Whether it was lending a helping hand to a friend in need or simply brightening up the room with his laughter, Jordan had an undeniable impact on all of our lives," the fundraising page reads. "His outgoing nature and infectious smile never failed to lift the spirits of those around him."
As of early morning July 26, the fundraiser had garnered more than $8,100 of its $10,000 goal to help cover funeral expenses and support Petrocchi's mother and family.
"You were the sweetest, most fun person to be around, and I'm so grateful for the friendship we had. Rest in paradise my friend. I'll miss you," one contributor to the fundraiser wrote.
The GoFundMe page says the funds will be overseen and managed by Petrocchi's mother. Kroger, the organizer, is described as a Clemson classmate of Petrocchi.
Extending its condolences, a recreation center near Greenville, South Carolina said Petrocchi worked at its facility in the summer of 2022.
"We are all devastated by the unexpected passing of Jordan Petrocchi…. Jordan was constantly singing or humming, always making new friends on his shuttle, and telling us the best stories. We will miss his kind heart and his big smile," the Saluda Outdoor Center said in a social media post.
We are all devastated by the unexpected passing of Jordan Petrocchi💔 (Summer Crew ‘22). Jordan was constantly singing or...Posted by Saluda Outdoor Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Petrocchi's cause of death is unclear, but "no signs of trauma were noted," Miami-Dade Police public information officer Alvaro Zabaleta says.
"We are still waiting on the toxicology report," Zabaleta tells New Times.
Miami set daily heat records during the festival, reaching 97 degrees on July 22 and 23, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city on those dates, according to University of Miami data. Police have not publicly commented on whether heat played a role in Petrocchi's death.
Rolling Loud ran from Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23, drawing tens of thousands of fans to Hard Rock Stadium.
Florida’s scorching heat wave did not stop crowds from packing the stadium shoulder-to-shoulder to see the outdoor music festival, which brought more than 120 artists from around the world to four stages, including headliners Ice Spice, Travis Scott, and Ski Mask the Slump God.
"We will continue to provide our full support to the authorities as they investigate. Our condolences are with the young man's family and friends," a Rolling Loud spokesperson said in a statement.
The concert map indicates one water station was marked near the entrance, with another near the bathroom area by the Sprite Stage. At least three medic stations were marked on the map: one by the Sprite Stage, another near the GoPuff Stage, and a third by the Culture Kings Stage.
This story will be updated when more information is available.