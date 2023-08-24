John Ruiz, LifeWallet Face Class-Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Misleading Shareholders

Since prominent Miami attorney John Ruiz's medical claims company went public in a record-breaking reverse merger, shareholders have been decimated as the company fell far short of its nearly billion-dollar revenue projection, and its stock lost nearly all its value.
It seemed it was only a matter of time before stockholder class action claims started to flood federal courts — and that moment has apparently arrived.
On behalf of shareholders of MSP Recovery, AKA LifeWallet, New York-based Rosen Law Firm is suing Ruiz and the medical claims company in the Southern District of Florida, citing major accounting blunders and alleging the firm painted a bogus picture of its business prospects while paying exorbitant sums for air travel using Ruiz's decked-out, luxury plane.
The class action claims Ruiz's aviation company was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for air travel, including trips aboard a customized Boeing 767, previously owned by the airline Qantas. Citing past New Times coverage of Ruiz's acquisition of the aircraft, the lawsuit alleges shareholders, in effect, "pay for Ruiz to travel in a plane" with a master bedroom with a queen-size bed, alongside two lounge rooms, a theater, and a separate dining room.
Among other claims, the lawsuit alleges that the company downplayed its financial problems and the risk that it would fail to meet its payment responsibilities to counterparties such as Cano Health, which assigned a claims portfolio to LifeWallet in 2022 in exchange for a pledge of cash or stock. The complaint claims LifeWallet engaged in "underhanded business tactics" with Cano and concealed the misconduct from stockholders.
Former chief financial officer Calvin Hamstra and interim CFO Ricardo Rivera are named as defendants alongside Ruiz.
Defendants who served as board members for Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took the company public with an eye-popping $32.6 billion valuation in 2022, are also being sued, including Ruiz's partner Ophir Sternberg.
LifeWallet specializes in medical claims recovery in situations where a primary insurer, like an auto insurer, allegedly fails to pay up for the treatment of an injured patient, putting the burden on Medicare, Medicaid, or other healthcare entities. The company's share price collapsed almost immediately after going public, dropping more than 90 percent from its $10 pre-merger level. As of August 24, the stock price sits at 8 cents.
As the stock continued to plummet this year, the firm barely made a dent in its $992 million annual revenue projection. Last year, the company rebranded as LifeWallet and promoted new health technology features, but the stock price did not turn around.
LifeWallet recently disclosed that it had received subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, which are apparently leading separate probes in connection with the company and the merger with Lionheart.
Adding to Ruiz and LifeWallet's legal woes, Cano recently filed its own civil case against LifeWallet, alleging that the company missed a deadline to pay out $67 million due under their claims agreement and that the stock that it eventually received from LifeWallet as compensation was not properly registered. LifeWallet maintained Cano was paid in full and failed to cooperate in a collections case involving claims LifeWallet was pursuing on Cano's behalf.
In April, LifeWallet warned shareholders that its 2022 financial statements were no longer accurate because of accounting errors. The company said its financials "were materially misstated." The firm was also dropped as the claims agent in a lawsuit against Florida Power and Light (FPL) over Hurricane Irma power outages, another significant blow to the firm.
The accounting blunders are cited at length in the shareholder class action, which lists multiple counts for alleged securities law violations.
A recent press release from LifeWallet maintains that the company is "seeing strong demand for [its] expertise and recovery services from health plans, providers, and self-insured entities." The release notes that LifeWallet's annual filing corrected the past accounting errors and that the company has renegotiated payment schedules with debt holders.
"The company continues its strategy, daily operations, and mission to disrupt the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions for consumers and industries," the release states.
This is a developing story and will be updated.