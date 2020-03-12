 
Is your pencil sharp enough to edit at New Times?EXPAND
Bill Smith / Flickr

New Times Broward-Palm Beach Seeks Part-Time Editor

New Times staff | March 12, 2020 | 4:00pm
New Times Broward-Palm Beach is looking for a part-time editor/manager to oversee its web publishing operations.

The ideal local candidate will have keen news judgment; solid reporting and editing experience; familiarity with the politics and culture of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood/Palm Beach area; and superb management, copy-editing, and grammar skills.

Serious candidates should send a cover letter, résumé, and writing samples to broward-editor@voicemediagroup.com.

