Tom Petty Pays Tribute to His Florida Hometown With Posthumous Release "Gainesville"

Tom Petty had a complicated relationship with his hometown of Gainesville. He was born, raised, and spent his formative years in the North Florida university town. In the '70s, he and his band Mudcrutch played all around Gainesville, but once they relocated to Los Angeles in 1974, it seemed Petty had moved on from his point of origin. In 1976, he formed the Heartbreakers, starting the path toward his becoming the most successful rock star from Florida, and never looked back.

Or so it appeared.

This September 28, almost a year after his death from cardiac arrest, An American Treasure — a four-CD/six-vinyl box set of Petty rarities — will debut. Previously unreleased tracks from the Petty vaults have been trickling out to build up anticipation. There's “Keep a Little Soul” and “You and Me (Clubhouse Version).” Last week, "Gainesville," one of the jewels in the set, dropped. It sounds like peak Tom Petty and shows that his hometown was long on his mind.