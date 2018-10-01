Joey Maya's The Drummer of Miami Beach Chronicles Miami's Early Punk Scene

In Joey Maya's new memoir The Drummer of Miami Beach: The Story of Joey Wrecked, there is plenty of sex and lots of drugs, but where the book really shines is in its depiction of rock n' roll. There are a thousand autobiographies by famous rockers like Keith Richards or David Lee Roth that depict what it's like to be a superstar playing in front of thousands of fans. The Drummer of Miami Beach shows the underbelly of what it's like to be a struggling musician, the heartbreak of never quite making it big, and the hard work even punk rockers put into their craft. Much of the book depicts a scene that hasn't really been chronicled, rock music in the '80's in Miami (though it does take some detours to Gainesville and New York).

Under the stage name of Joey Wrecked, Maya drummed in more bands than you can count, but the main ones were The Reactions, Battalion of Saints, and Circus of Power. He gave up on keeping the beat and the rock n roll lifestyle in the late '80's. He's happily married now with two teenage daughters and works as a financial manager in Hollywood. But when an author friend showed him a book he was working on, Maya began to reminisce. "My friend who's an insurance agent wrote a good book about an insurance agent," he says. "If a book can be good about an insurance agent, imagine what I could write about what I lived through."

So he began describing his teenage band, The Reaction —, filling all kinds of Miami venues with their energy. He wrote about the nervous audition he passed to join the established Battalion of Saints — he wasn't sure how he would get back to Miami if they didn't like the way he played their northeast shows.