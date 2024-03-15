 José Andrés to Launch "Zaytinya" Cookbook in South Beach | Miami New Times
Chef José Andrés to Launch Zaytinya Cookbook in South Beach

World-renowned chef José Andrés is launching a Mediterranean cookbook, Zaytinya, which he created with a Greek chef whom he met by fate.
March 15, 2024
Zaytinya South Beach's cilbir and avocado toast.
Zaytinya South Beach's cilbir and avocado toast. Photo by Salar Abduaziz
Chef José Andrés met chef Aglaia Kremezione 20 years ago at her home, located a short ferry ride from Athens, Greece. Her deep knowledge of Mediterranean cuisine drew him to her. Along with his long-time collaborator, chef Michael Costa, the three eventually created a menu that puts their stamp on traditional Eastern Mediterranean dishes for Andrés' restaurant Zaytinya, which opened last year at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

"I spent days cooking by her side, laughing, eating everything, and learning from her," says Andrés of that first meeting, "and this friendship has had a profound effect on the storytelling at Zaytinya." Kremezione shared family recipes and demonstrated uniquely Greek ways of cooking familiar dishes. "So much of the soul of Zaytinya comes from our dear partner and friend, who taught us about essential Mediterranean flavors and how to master the elements of classic dishes."

Now, the chef is taking his love of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine to new heights with his new cookbook, Zaytinya: Delicious Mediterranean Dishes from Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon, which will feature 150 food and cocktail recipes. To celebrate the launch of his new cookbook, Andrés will join renowned Greek culinary expert and friend, Aglaia Kremezione, and chef Costa at a one-night-only book launch event at Zaytinya on Sunday, March 17. Here, guests will receive a cookbook, get the opportunity to meet Andrés and savor bites from the cookbook's featured recipes, like oysters saganaki and spanakopita.
click to enlarge An outdoor dining room with lush greenery
Chef José Andrés will launch his new cookbook at Zaytinya's outdoor dining area on March 17.
Photo by Salar Abduaziz
"As a team, we work to develop recipes that honor tradition and this history of the region but are created in a new way," he says of their effort to stay true to the authenticity of each country's dishes and ingredients while at times, marrying them. "Our portakal salatsi, a very beautiful salad of citrus, onions, and olives is inspired by a traditional Turkish dish of oranges and onions, but we add pine nuts and feta and pepper greens, adding other flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean."

The new cookbook makes sure to incorporate the stories, history, and traditions of these disparate cultures and communities. Andrés is familiar with the area also through his organization World Central Kitchen, which has provided meals to people affected by war and natural disasters since 2010. His humanitarian work has fed people in Syria, Southern Lebanon, and Gaza, where many dishes that influence Zaytinya were first made.

"This part of the world is ancient and connected, with a shared history, ingredients, and dishes. We love to find the shared flavors and dishes across a region where people often think of their differences. There's more we have in common than what separates us," he says.

This energy of unity will be on display at the cookbook launch, where guests can sample cocktails and bites from the book, as well as Greek wines and a whole spit-roasted lamb. From March 11 through May 31, the restaurant will also feature a cookbook-inspired dining experience with a special four-course tasting menu ($85, with an optional $45 wine pairing).
click to enlarge A yellow sauce and octopus on a plate
Zaytinya South Beach's "Octopus Santorini" dish
Photo by Salar Abduaziz
"If you know me, you know that my favorite drink is a gin and tonic, or as we say in Spain, 'gintonic,'" Andrés says. "In this book, we have a fascinating version of the cocktail – a mastiha and tonic, which uses a rare ingredient, the resin of mastic roots from the island of Chios in the Aegean Sea. Just like with gin, the liqueur made from the mastiha is layered and complex, making it a perfect match for tonic with just a little citrus to brighten it up."

Another of his favorites featured in the cookbook is pom-fili, a fruity, red wine mix of Lebanese and Greek wines, pomegranate juice, orange liqueur, and a dash of vodka. It's, he says, "what you get when a Spaniard spends time in Greece and imagines what an Eastern Mediterranean sangria would taste like. I like to make it by the pitcher and have it chilled before a party, so all you need to do is fill some glasses with ice and slices of orange or lemon."

On why he chose to open a third Zaytinya location in South Beach after opening locations in New York and Washington, D.C., he says it was a bit of a no-brainer. "When I dream, I dream of the ocean. South Florida, like the Mediterranean, is an astonishing mixture of cultures in a beautiful seaside setting," Andrés says. "I love Miami, and have spent a lot of time in this community through the years. The flavors of the Mediterranean – from the seafood to the herbs and citrus – feel at home here."

Join José Andrés Live at Zaytinya. Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 7 p.m., Sunday, March 17. Tickets are $255.45 via zaytinya.com and opentable.com.
Liz Tracy is a culture and health journalist whose writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic, Glamour, and Vox. Previously, she served as New Times Broward-Palm Beach's music editor for three years. Wherever she goes, she brings a little bit of Miami with her.
Contact: Liz Tracy
