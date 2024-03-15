Chef José Andrés to Launch Zaytinya Cookbook in South Beach

Chef José Andrés met chef Aglaia Kremezione 20 years ago at her home, located a short ferry ride from Athens, Greece. Her deep knowledge of Mediterranean cuisine drew him to her. Along with his long-time collaborator, chef Michael Costa, the three eventually created a menu that puts their stamp on traditional Eastern Mediterranean dishes for Andrés' restaurant Zaytinya, which opened last year at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.
"I spent days cooking by her side, laughing, eating everything, and learning from her," says Andrés of that first meeting, "and this friendship has had a profound effect on the storytelling at Zaytinya." Kremezione shared family recipes and demonstrated uniquely Greek ways of cooking familiar dishes. "So much of the soul of Zaytinya comes from our dear partner and friend, who taught us about essential Mediterranean flavors and how to master the elements of classic dishes."
Now, the chef is taking his love of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine to new heights with his new cookbook, Zaytinya: Delicious Mediterranean Dishes from Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon, which will feature 150 food and cocktail recipes. To celebrate the launch of his new cookbook, Andrés will join renowned Greek culinary expert and friend, Aglaia Kremezione, and chef Costa at a one-night-only book launch event at Zaytinya on Sunday, March 17. Here, guests will receive a cookbook, get the opportunity to meet Andrés and savor bites from the cookbook's featured recipes, like oysters saganaki and spanakopita.
The new cookbook makes sure to incorporate the stories, history, and traditions of these disparate cultures and communities. Andrés is familiar with the area also through his organization World Central Kitchen, which has provided meals to people affected by war and natural disasters since 2010. His humanitarian work has fed people in Syria, Southern Lebanon, and Gaza, where many dishes that influence Zaytinya were first made.
"This part of the world is ancient and connected, with a shared history, ingredients, and dishes. We love to find the shared flavors and dishes across a region where people often think of their differences. There's more we have in common than what separates us," he says.
This energy of unity will be on display at the cookbook launch, where guests can sample cocktails and bites from the book, as well as Greek wines and a whole spit-roasted lamb. From March 11 through May 31, the restaurant will also feature a cookbook-inspired dining experience with a special four-course tasting menu ($85, with an optional $45 wine pairing).
Another of his favorites featured in the cookbook is pom-fili, a fruity, red wine mix of Lebanese and Greek wines, pomegranate juice, orange liqueur, and a dash of vodka. It's, he says, "what you get when a Spaniard spends time in Greece and imagines what an Eastern Mediterranean sangria would taste like. I like to make it by the pitcher and have it chilled before a party, so all you need to do is fill some glasses with ice and slices of orange or lemon."
On why he chose to open a third Zaytinya location in South Beach after opening locations in New York and Washington, D.C., he says it was a bit of a no-brainer. "When I dream, I dream of the ocean. South Florida, like the Mediterranean, is an astonishing mixture of cultures in a beautiful seaside setting," Andrés says. "I love Miami, and have spent a lot of time in this community through the years. The flavors of the Mediterranean – from the seafood to the herbs and citrus – feel at home here."
Join José Andrés Live at Zaytinya. Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 7 p.m., Sunday, March 17. Tickets are $255.45 via zaytinya.com and opentable.com.