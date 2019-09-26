 


    Herban Planet
DZA spun at Peachfuzz's original home at the Garrett.EXPAND
DZA spun at Peachfuzz's original home at the Garrett.
Photo by Yesenia Hernandez

Peachfuzz, "Your Girl's Favorite Party," Relaunches at the Ground in November

Douglas Markowitz | September 26, 2019 | 1:00pm
The Magic City is about to get a whole lot peachier.

Peachfuzz, the semiregular hip-hop and R&B party formerly hosted at the Garrett at Grand Central (RIP), then at the Thompson Hotel, and finally at Basement before turning into the occasional fete hosted during Miami Art Week and at places such PAMM, will have a new home soon. Beginning in November, the Ground will be the new host venue for the weekly party — at least until the end of the tourist season.

"We used to do it every month," says DZA, resident DJ and Peachfuzz cofounder. “This time, we want to do a seasonal approach to keep the party fresh.”

The party will begin November 22 and continue weekly until the end of March. To make up for the short time frame, DZA promises special guest DJs and performers. Considering Peachfuzz has hosted the likes of Rae Sremmurd and Trick Daddy, there's no reason to doubt him.

"Nothing else has really changed," DZA says. "We're the same crew, just at a different venue."

The Peachfuzz crew is still nailing down details such as lineups and cover charges, but with a new regular home at one of Miami's topnotch venues, the party New Times once called "Miami's best" should be even better.

Peachfuzz. Friday, November 22, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

