 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Jennifer Lopez will headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.
Jennifer Lopez will headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.
Photo by Michael Amico

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2019 Performers Include Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna

Celia Almeida | July 31, 2019 | 10:10am
AA

Miami will be the epicenter of the Latin music world once again when iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to the American Airlines Arena Saturday, November 2.

The full lineup has not yet been revealed, but iHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Jennifer Lopez, Ozuna, and Daddy Yankee will headline the 2019 event. iHeartLatino chairman and on-air personality Enrique Santos will host the festivities for the fourth straight year.

The mega-concert will be Lopez's first time back on the AAA stage after a marathon string of concerts at the downtown arena last week. Ozuna is also a frequent guest at the AAA, with Fiesta Latina marking the fourth time he's played the venue since September 2018. Fiesta Latina will be Daddy Yankee's first appearance at the venue since 2018's Miami Bash. He'll perform in the Magic City just one week later as a headliner at the inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival.

Related Stories

iHeartRadio launched Fiesta Latina in 2014 as a Latin music spin-off to the Vegas-based iHeartRadio Music Festival, which has been held annually since 2011. The inaugural Fiesta Latina was held at the Forum in Inglewood, California, but the concert moved to the American Airlines Arena in 2015 where it's remained ever since.

Past performers have included Enrique Iglesias, Camila Cabello, Juanes, Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, and repeat performer Pitbull. Salsero Marc Anthony headlined last year and received iHeartRadio's Corazon Latino award for his philanthropic efforts.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will be streamed on LiveXLive.com. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, August 2 via ticketmaster.com.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost TBA via ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit iheart.com/fiesta-latina.

 
Celia Almeida is the managing editor of New Times Broward-Palm Beach and assistant culture editor of Miami New Times. She began covering the arts for New Times in 2016. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >