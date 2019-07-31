iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2019 Performers Include Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna

Miami will be the epicenter of the Latin music world once again when iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to the American Airlines Arena Saturday, November 2.

The full lineup has not yet been revealed, but iHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Jennifer Lopez, Ozuna, and Daddy Yankee will headline the 2019 event. iHeartLatino chairman and on-air personality Enrique Santos will host the festivities for the fourth straight year.

The mega-concert will be Lopez's first time back on the AAA stage after a marathon string of concerts at the downtown arena last week. Ozuna is also a frequent guest at the AAA, with Fiesta Latina marking the fourth time he's played the venue since September 2018. Fiesta Latina will be Daddy Yankee's first appearance at the venue since 2018's Miami Bash. He'll perform in the Magic City just one week later as a headliner at the inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival.

iHeartRadio launched Fiesta Latina in 2014 as a Latin music spin-off to the Vegas-based iHeartRadio Music Festival, which has been held annually since 2011. The inaugural Fiesta Latina was held at the Forum in Inglewood, California, but the concert moved to the American Airlines Arena in 2015 where it's remained ever since.

Past performers have included Enrique Iglesias, Camila Cabello, Juanes, Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, and repeat performer Pitbull. Salsero Marc Anthony headlined last year and received iHeartRadio's Corazon Latino award for his philanthropic efforts.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will be streamed on LiveXLive.com. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, August 2 via ticketmaster.com.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost TBA via ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit iheart.com/fiesta-latina.