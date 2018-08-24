 


The Ten Best Labor Day 2018 Weekend Parties in Miami
Photo by George Martinez

The Ten Best Labor Day 2018 Weekend Parties in Miami

Amy Cisneros | August 24, 2018 | 8:19am
If you’re thinking of staying in for this year's long Labor Day weekend, are you even from Miami, bro? This town is the best place to party all day or night — or both, because you'll have plenty of club, concert, and general debauchery options at pretty much any time of day. Check out this guide to help plan your weekend.

6ix9ine
6ix9ine
Courtesy photo

1. 6ix9ine and 50 Cent at King of Diamonds. New York vibes will take over Miami when 6ix9ine, AKA Tekashi69, and 50 Cent perform at King of Diamonds. The combination of the relative newcomer Tekashi with 50 Cent, who practically qualifies as a legacy artist at this point, might seem odd, but the two are tight. In fact,  50 claimed (jokingly?) this past March that 6ix9ine was his son. After his involvement in a fight at the Los Angeles strip club Ace of Diamonds, Tekashi was banned from several such establishments in that city. Staging a killer Labor Day show at a venue with almost the same name sounds like sweet revenge. 10 p.m. Monday, September 3, at King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd., Miami; 305-999-9500; clubkod.com. Tickets cost $90 via eventbrite.com.

The Ten Best Labor Day 2018 Weekend Parties in Miami
Courtesy of Nautilus, a Sixty Hotel

2. Power House Pool Party, Part Two. The Miami sun is no joke. So cool off Labor Day weekend with DJ Zog and Lucy Lopez from Power 96 during their second annual Power House Pool Party. Legendary dancehall artist Mr. Vegas will perform live. Expect goodies from Jack Daniels and party shenanigans with the Power 96 team. Noon Saturday, September 1, at Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach. Tickets cost $30 via squadup.com.

Markus Schulz
Markus Schulz
Courtesy photo

3. Markus Schulz at E11even. No work on Monday means you can enjoy your Sunday night. Join Markus Schulz, the German-American DJ, at one of the sexiest clubs in Miami. You never know exactly what you'll see at E11even — the nightclub has been known to host burlesque shows, trapeze artists, and, well, sometimes it’s best to find out for yourself. 10 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20 via tixr.com.

Rabbit in the Moon returns to the Ultra stage.
Rabbit in the Moon returns to the Ultra stage.
Photo by George Martinez

4. Rabbit in the Moon at the Venue. The Venue is giving its guests two rooms to party on a Monday. In the Crystal ballroom, Labor Day dancers can bounce to the beats of Shade, Monk, DJ Icey, and headliner Rabbit in the Moon, last seen in South Florida performing one of the hottest sets at Ultra 2018. Switch to the Epic ballroom and you'll find talents such as DJ Danny Tenaglia, Darius Syrossian, and Jonathan Cowan. 10 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at the Venue, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-6968; thevenuefortlauderdale.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35 via eventbrite.com.

Cedric Gervais
Cedric Gervais
Photo by Camilo Rios White

5. Cedric Gervais at LIV. You can't go wrong at LIV. It's arguably Miami's best-known club and frequently visited by big-name celebrities such as Dwyane Wade, Drake, and Kylie Jenner. On Saturday, French DJ and Miami resident Cedric Gervais will bless the venue with his famous house and electronic music. After touring around the world for the summer, he’s ready to return home and perform for Miami once again. 11 p.m. Saturday, September 1, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

 6. Steve Aoki at Story. Ready to get caked? Steve Aoki returns to Story fresh off his gold-status remix of BTS's hit "Mic Drop." You can bet he'll take advantage of Story's mesmerizing, expansive light show. Aoki also runs his own fashion label, Dim Mak, and was recently announced as the face of Diesel watches, so dress to impress. 11 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-4794426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

Alex Sensation
Alex Sensation
Courtesy of Beats Communication

7. El Zol 106.7 and LaMusica App Beach House. Heineken and Jack Daniel's present El Nuevo Zol and LaMusica App Beach House party for the third year in a row at Nautilus South Beach. The lineup will include Latin artists Alex Sensation, Chyno, Darell, Brytiago, and special surprise guests. Snap photos while enjoying water activities with your squad, and don't forget to use the hashtag #ZOLBEACHHOUSE18 to infect the rest of Miami with a severe case of FOMO. Noon Sunday, September 2, at Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach. Tickets cost $25 via tickets.lamusica.com.

The Ten Best Labor Day 2018 Weekend Parties in Miami
Courtesy of Electric Pickle

8. Prins Thomas at the Electric Pickle. Norwegian DJ Prins Thomas has made a name for himself by creating the genre “space disco.” Now that the Electric Pickle has announced its June 2019 closure, Thomas' set will be the venue's last Labor Day hurrah. Expect a hyped, if somewhat nostalgic, crowd. 10 p.m. Saturday, September 1, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.

Claptone
Claptone
Photo by Sabrina Feige

9. Claptoneat Space. Back from his Ibiza tour, German DJ Claptone is ready to show off new music from his recent album, Fantast. Joining him at Space will be Rodriguez Jr. and Durante. For a peak Miami experience, stay and dance till you see the sunrise. 11 p.m. Saturday, September 1, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via ticketfly.com.

Michelle Leshem
Michelle Leshem
Photo by Gesi Schilling

10. A Labor of Disco Love at the Standard. Let's take it back to the disco era at the Standard Spa in Miami Beach. DJs such as Michelle Leshem, Sean Drake, Will Renuart, Freckles, and Terence Tabeau are known for getting their audiences to boogie till they can't boogie no more. Bonus: The event ends at 8 p.m., giving you plenty of time to recover. 2 p.m. Monday, September 3, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. Admission is free with RSVP via discolove.splashthat.com.

