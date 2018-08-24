The Ten Best Labor Day 2018 Weekend Parties in Miami

If you’re thinking of staying in for this year's long Labor Day weekend, are you even from Miami, bro? This town is the best place to party all day or night — or both, because you'll have plenty of club, concert, and general debauchery options at pretty much any time of day. Check out this guide to help plan your weekend.

6ix9ine Courtesy photo

1. 6ix9ine and 50 Cent at King of Diamonds. New York vibes will take over Miami when 6ix9ine, AKA Tekashi69, and 50 Cent perform at King of Diamonds. The combination of the relative newcomer Tekashi with 50 Cent, who practically qualifies as a legacy artist at this point, might seem odd, but the two are tight. In fact, 50 claimed (jokingly?) this past March that 6ix9ine was his son. After his involvement in a fight at the Los Angeles strip club Ace of Diamonds, Tekashi was banned from several such establishments in that city. Staging a killer Labor Day show at a venue with almost the same name sounds like sweet revenge. 10 p.m. Monday, September 3, at King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd., Miami; 305-999-9500; clubkod.com. Tickets cost $90 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Nautilus, a Sixty Hotel

2. Power House Pool Party, Part Two. The Miami sun is no joke. So cool off Labor Day weekend with DJ Zog and Lucy Lopez from Power 96 during their second annual Power House Pool Party. Legendary dancehall artist Mr. Vegas will perform live. Expect goodies from Jack Daniels and party shenanigans with the Power 96 team. Noon Saturday, September 1, at Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach. Tickets cost $30 via squadup.com.