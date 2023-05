Jonas Brothers Will Close Out Their Upcoming Tour in Miami

Sat August 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun August 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue August 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu August 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat August 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue August 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu August 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri August 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sun August 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed August 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri September 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun September 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed September 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri September 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat September 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sepetember 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu September 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat September 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon September 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu September 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri September 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat September 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue September 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu September 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat September 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun October 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue October 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu October 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat October 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon October 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue October 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu October 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri October 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat October 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

On Monday night, Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, appeared at the Met Gala in New York City, which honored the influential yet controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld . Safe to say, Nick doesn't have much time this week to hang out in NYC since he's set to perform alongside his brothers, Joe and Kevin, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Friday as part of the Miami Grand Prix festivities. The trio will perform at the Hard Rock Beach Club at the Miami International Autodrome on Saturday.Suppose this week wasn't busy enough for the Jonas Brothers. In that case, the siblings have announced they are embarking on a North American tour — unimaginatively dubbed the Tour — where they will perform five of their albums every night. The tour kicks off August 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Miami gets the honor of being the tour's final date, where the trio will take the stage at the Kaseya Center on October 14.South Florida is often chosen as the beginning or end date for tours, with artists usually bringing special guests to mark the occasion. It remains to be seen if the Jonas Brothers will do the same after concluding their 35-city tour in South Florida.The brothers are set to release their sixth studio album,(again, not exactly the most creative name choice), on May 12. They've previewed the record with singles like "Wings" and "Waffle House," the latter kind of being an odd imagery of the restaurant chain with locations concentrated mainly in the South. When Waffle Houses aren't used to measure a storm's severity , it's often the backdrop for viral fight videos. (Evenrecently satirized the restaurant's reputation as the setting for late-night fights.) The Jonas Brothers' track instead paints this portrait of a chill place where deep conversations happen, feeling woefully out of touch with reality.But the Jonas Brothers have never been a band about deep introspective lyrics. They are a pop-rock band that depends on catchy hooks, songs anyone can sing along to, and three handsome faces on stage. It's a winning formula that's helped them achieve hit singles like "Sucker," "Burnin' Up," and "S.O.S."If you're hoping to snag a ticket, you have until midnight Saturday, May 6, to register for the Verified Fan presale . Then, if selected, you'll receive an access code to the presale on Tuesday, May 09. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have a chance to get tickets early, starting Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. and ending Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, via ticketmaster.com Below are all the dates for the Jonas Brothers' 2023 tour: