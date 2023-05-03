Jonas Brothers Will Close Out Their Upcoming Tour in Miami

Suppose this week wasn't busy enough for the Jonas Brothers. In that case, the siblings have announced they are embarking on a North American tour — unimaginatively dubbed the Tour — where they will perform five of their albums every night. The tour kicks off August 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Miami gets the honor of being the tour's final date, where the trio will take the stage at the Kaseya Center on October 14.
South Florida is often chosen as the beginning or end date for tours, with artists usually bringing special guests to mark the occasion. It remains to be seen if the Jonas Brothers will do the same after concluding their 35-city tour in South Florida.
The brothers are set to release their sixth studio album, The Album (again, not exactly the most creative name choice), on May 12. They've previewed the record with singles like "Wings" and "Waffle House," the latter kind of being an odd imagery of the restaurant chain with locations concentrated mainly in the South. When Waffle Houses aren't used to measure a storm's severity, it's often the backdrop for viral fight videos. (Even Saturday Night Live recently satirized the restaurant's reputation as the setting for late-night fights.) The Jonas Brothers' track instead paints this portrait of a chill place where deep conversations happen, feeling woefully out of touch with reality.
But the Jonas Brothers have never been a band about deep introspective lyrics. They are a pop-rock band that depends on catchy hooks, songs anyone can sing along to, and three handsome faces on stage. It's a winning formula that's helped them achieve hit singles like "Sucker," "Burnin' Up," and "S.O.S."
If you're hoping to snag a ticket, you have until midnight Saturday, May 6, to register for the Verified Fan presale. Then, if selected, you'll receive an access code to the presale on Tuesday, May 09. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have a chance to get tickets early, starting Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. and ending Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, via ticketmaster.com.
Below are all the dates for the Jonas Brothers' 2023 tour:
- Sat August 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
- Sun August 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
- Tue August 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Thu August 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat August 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Tue August 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu August 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri August 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Sun August 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Wed August 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
- Fri September 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
- Sun September 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Wed September 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri September 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat September 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
- Mon Sepetember 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Thu September 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat September 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Mon September 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Thu September 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Fri September 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat September 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Tue September 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Thu September 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Sat September 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Sun October 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tue October 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Thu October 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Sat October 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon October 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue October 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thu October 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Fri October 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Sat October 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center