The Ten Best Events During the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

You've probably heard that Diddy, Ludacris, Tiësto, and many other big names
are converging in South Florida for Miami Race Week.
Despite how much this town loves to get crazy when the sun goes down, some Race Week activations happen during the day in the lead-up to the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome
at Hard Rock Stadium. Options include pop-ups with F1 teams, a car-inspired art gallery, and a fan fest in the middle of Wynwood. Here are the ten best daytime events during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.
Williams F1 Pop-Up at Rudolf Budja Gallery
Driver access is typically reserved for private and high-priced, ticketed events. The Williams F1 team bucks that trend with a super-intimate, weeklong pop-up event at the Rudolf Budja Gallery in Miami Beach. Throughout the week, drivers Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, James Vowles, and Jenson Button will pop in for meet and greets, and there will be fun things for fans to dabble in. Activities include displays of Williams' cars, live art from local artists, and a Michelob Ultra bar that opens at noon daily. Through Sunday, May 7, at Rudolf Budja Gallery, 1330 18th St., Miami Beach; williamsf1.com. Admission is free.
F1-Inspired Art and Racecar Simulator at Eden Roc Miami Beach
Art lovers have a place during the Miami Grand Prix week. Between Wednesday and Monday, you'll want to head to the Eden Roc Miami Beach, when its lobby morphs into an arts-meets-design-meets-motorsports utopia at the hands of Maranello Designs. In addition to F1-inspired art, there will be a VR racing game. Wednesday, May 3, through Monday, May 8, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; edenrocmiamibeach.com. Admission is free.
Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace
Swarm's Racing Fan Fest is the next best thing if you're not going to the Autodrome. The street festival spans four days and includes racing simulators, car displays, VR installations, merch stands, and live music. EDM producer Gryffin performs live on Saturday, May 6. The always-jammin' Red Bull Fan Zone is also part of the blueprint here and will include nightly programming with beat battles, a celeb e-sports racing tournament (Luis Fonsi and Rainy are confirmed), and more. Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; racingfanfest.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Tiësto, Jonas Brothers, and Wisin y Yandel at Hard Rock Beach Club
Miami Grand Prix ticket holders, this is the party within the race that you will not want to miss. In addition to your ticket to the race, you'll want to go ahead and purchase a separate ticket to the Hard Rock Beach Club Deck. Some big names will perform throughout the weekend, including the Jonas Brothers and Wisin y Yandel on Saturday and Cedric Gervais and Tiësto on Sunday. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Miami International Autodrome, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; f1miamigp.com. Three-day passes cost $2,000 via ticketmaster.com.
Chxrly Jordxn, Alec Monopoly, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Goodtime Hotel
Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel dives into the Miami Race Week action with three days of poolside parties. Rockin' its pastel-colored confines will be social-media influencer Chxrly Jordxn on Friday, street artist turned DJ Alec Monopoly alongside Space Motion on Saturday, and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on Sunday. Noon Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 6, at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; strawberrymoon.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via tixr.com.
Miami Race Week Grand Prix Viewing Party at Hyde Beach
Don't want to dole out the big bucks for a ticket to the Miami Grand Prix? You're probably not alone. Luckily, Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach is among your free watch-party options — bring a bathing suit and some cash for drinks. British DJ James Hype spins at the South Beach hot spot on Saturday, May 6, at noon if you're looking for some jams. (Tickets cost $50.) Noon Sunday, May 7, at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sbe.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.
Rusty Pelican x Milagro Tequila Watch Party
Want a watch party with a view? The iconic Rusty Pelican never disappoints with its panoramic water vistas. The Rickenbacker Causeway spot is throwing down with Milagro Tequila on Sunday for the big race. In addition to drink specials aplenty, count on some freebies and souvenirs from the brand. Best of all, admission is free. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; therustypelican.com. Admission is free.
Addikt at W Miami Watch Party
Watch the race from high above Brickell at W Miami's signature rooftop restaurant, Addikt. The restaurant and bar will have TVs aplenty broadcasting Sunday's grand prix. And, when you need a break, you can lounge on its terrace. The spot will have a special menu, including race-themed cocktails, empanadas, nachos, and wings. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; marriott.com. Admission is free.
Lost Boy Dry Goods x Red Bull x Stoli Vodka F1 Watch Party
Some big beverage brands come together for a big race shindig at Lost Boy Dry Goods in downtown on Sunday. In addition to its always cozy setup with a pool table and darts, the TVs will show the action at the Autodrome. Enjoy special bites like a pepperoni pizza dip and bourbon barbecue sliders or drink specials like an $8 Red Bull and Stoli vodka. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Lost Boy Dry Goods, 157 E. Flagler St., Miami; lostboydrygoods.com. Admission is free.
Hagerty Garage + Social Watch Party
Did you know that there is a car-culture clubhouse in Miami? Hagerty Garage + Social opened in April and is a car storage meets clubhouse facility where folks can store their awesome rides. It'll have an open-to-the-public party with the race on a big screen, live music, and more for race day. 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Hagerty Garage + Social, 355 NE 71st Street, Miami; garageandsocial.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.