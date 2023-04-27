Where to Party During the Miami Grand Prix 2023

Hear those engines revving in the distance? The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
is pulling into South Florida.
The race landed in the 305 for the first time last year, and it was a total spectacle, from its yachts literally docked trackside
to plentiful parties around town.
Speaking of parties, there are a ton of them leading up to and during the official race happenings. From the Jonas Brothers to Diddy and Deadmau5, here are your options for Miami Race Week.
Rick Ross, DJ Snake, Deadmau5, and Tiësto at E11even
A mix of mega DJs and one of Miami's finest will descend upon E11even for what is sure to be a wild five nights. The 24-hour establishment's lineup includes rapper Rick Ross (May 3), DJ Snake (May 4), Deadmau5 (May 5), and Tiësto (May 7). (Saturday's headliner is still TBD as of press time.) Regardless of which night you land at E11even, hit the new rooftop spot, Giselle, for a tomahawk steak and cocktails before your night begins. You're welcome. Wednesday, May 3, through Sunday, May 7, at E11even 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $150 via 11miami.tixr.com.
Wisin y Yandel and Jonas Brothers at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
The Seminole Hard Rock is jockeying to be the place to be during the Grand Prix, with events occurring both at Hard Rock Live and its nightclub, Daer. At Hard Rock Live, the iconic Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel will perform on May 4, while Nick, Joe, and Kevin (AKA the Jonas Brothers) take the stage on May 5. Both shows are official Miami Grand Prix events, making them that much more special. Meanwhile, at Daer, jam alongside Wisin & Yandel (May 4), Deadmau5 (May 5), and Kaskade (May 7 day party). Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets for the Hard Rock Live events cost $85 to $255 via ticketmaster.com; tickets for the Daer events cost $30 to $100 via tixr.com.
Carbone Beach
Last year's three-day Carbone Beach was loaded with surprise performances from Kygo, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Nas, and Chloe Flower. Organizers are tight-lipped on this year's performers; you won't likely know until you're there. There will be an extensive culinary spread from Mario Carbone
, and count on celebs aplenty, with David Beckham, Derek Jeter, Serena and Venus Williams, and Patrick Mahomes in attendance last year. Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6, at 18th Street and Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; carbonebeach.com. Tickets cost $3,000 nightly via resy.com.
The Martinez Brothers, Diplo, and Guy Gerber at Toejam Backlot
Every once in a while, Wynwood's Toejam Backlot is the place to be. Well, this will be one of those weekends with the Red Bull-backed Hurry Up Slowly Race Week. Slated to perform are the Martinez Brothers, Calussa, and Space Motion (May 4); Diplo, Claptone, and Kerri Chandler (May 6); and Guy Gerber (May 7). The Sunday spectacle will serve as Red Bull's official after-party, so prepare for the best of times. Thursday, May 4, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, at Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami; raceweek.hurryupslowly.io. Tickets start at $50.
James Hype, Ruckus, Guy Laliberté, and Orlinski at Hyde Beach
Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach is known to throw down every weekend, and Race Week won't be any different. The poolside venue will come alive on another level with performances by Ruckus (May 5), James Hype (May 6 during the day), and Guy Laliberté alongside Orlinski (May 6 at night). Ruckus' appearance is happening during Maxim'
s Race Week bash. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sbe.com. Tickets cost $40 to $10,750 at hydebeach.tixr.com.
Sunset on the Sand
Club Space's beachside party returns for a second year with a stacked lineup spread across three days. Chicago house producer John Summit headlines on May 6 alongside Blond:Ish and Malone, and Australian party-starter Fisher tops the bill on May 7 with Cloonee and Ms. Mada. British beatmaker Michael Bibi is kicking everything off on May 5 with DJ Tennis going back-to-back with Carlita under the moniker Astra Club. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $50 to $175 via dice.fm.
Resistance Miami Race Week at M2
Ultra's Resistance brand again takes over M2 for a weekend of underground dance heavy-hitters. On May 5, Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke will spin together as Get Real, with Art Department also on the bill. On May 6, Swedish producer and Drumcode founder Adam Beyer takes over the decks alongside Matador and Kasia. Finally, techno's fiercest ladies, Charlotte De Witte and Sama' Abdulhadi, will take command. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; resistancemiami.com. Tickets cost $79.95 to $124.95.
Diddy, Tiësto, Maluma, and Zedd at LIV
Where can you find Diddy during the Miami Grand Prix? At LIV, naturally. You'll find a lot of A-listers at the Fontainebleau nightclub during Race Week. Mexican-American singer Becky G kicks off the party on May 4, followed by producer Zedd taking over the turntables on May 5, and then the fantastic combo of Tiesto and host Maluma on May 6. Finally, the Bad Boys Records founder closes out the venue on May 7. 11 p.m. Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $60 to $100 via liv.tixr.com.
Martin Garrix and Kaskade at BleauLive
The Fontainebleau's majestic poolscape is being morphed into a live music utopia for Miami Race Nights. On May 6, Dutch producer Martin Garrix will rock alongside DJ Vice and Julian Banks. On May 7, Kaskade spins with Alec Monopoly and DJ Five Star with an appearance by rapper Ludacris. All tickets include access to a premium open bar for the entire event. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; bleaulive.com. Tickets cost $99 to $15,000.