Ten Moments that Defined Miami Nightlife in the 2010s

As if the pace of the world wasn’t fast enough, movements in Miami nightlife somehow move even faster. It’s not easy to assign a single adjective or attribute to the last decade of afterhours happenings in the city: the 2010s saw both the rise and subsequent commercialization of Wynwood, the decline of Miami Beach as an afterhours mecca, and the dawn of Downtown Miami as a haven for after-hours misfits. Although we lost Grand Central, Electric Pickle, and countless more spots, we gained the promise of a renewed Club Space, and accumulated countless anecdotes that made Miami nightclubs the subject of fascination around the world.

Here are ten moments that defined Miami nightlife over the last decade:



The Life and Death of Electric Pickle

Nightclubs come and go in Miami all the time, but few end up with the kind of long-lasting legacy left by the Electric Pickle. When Will Renuart and Tomas Ceddia decided in 2008 to open up a venue in Wynwood, the neighborhood was effectively desolate after dark, with the neon "Bar Open Liquor" sign on the club's building serving as the only sign of life. Over the course of its ten-year lifespan, Pickle managed to punch well above its weight despite its diminutive size. Influential electronic acts like Ed Banger figurehead Busy P, Maceo Plex, Nicolas Jaar, and Seth Troxler all stopped by at some point to get behind the decks. So when the Pickle announced it was closing for good at the end of June 2019, Miami's dance music community mourned the loss of the institution the best way it knew how — by packing the dance floor all the way until last call. While Electric Pickle may be gone, its spirit lives on at ATV Records, Renuart's latest project with event producer Poplife, former Grand Central owner Brad Knoefler, and Casa Florida's Gaston Gonzalez. Even with an inviting new space and Pickle's iconic disco ball in tow, it's hard to imagine even Renuart will be able to recreate those ten magical years on North Miami Avenue and NE 29th Street. –

Five Furious Years of Grand Central

The pulse of Miami’s nightlife once beat on the corner of North Miami Avenue and NW Seventh Street. On March 24, 2010, one of the most iconic venues in Miami’s history was born. From its off-kilter bookings, with the help of Poplife, which ranged from indie rock to hip-hop and electronic music, to its impressive lighting, sound and dance floor, the downtown club was a true safe haven for Miami’s freaks. Upstairs was the Garret, a club within a club that hosted live shows on occasion and was home to unforgettable parties like Peachfuzz and Catwalk. After a solid five and a half years of spilled beer and sweat-tinged memories, the beloved Grand Central met its demise and

on September 26, 2015. While the club never outright explained the reason for its untimely closure, all signs pointed to the construction of the

, which mowed down other nightlife fixtures such as

and

. Grand Central’s closure left a crater-shaped hole in the hearts of local nightcrawlers and music lovers, but its legacy will live on forever.

The Dominance of LIV

Often derided by dance-music purists as a tourist trap made for people who care more about bottle service than who's behind the decks, LIV has had the last laugh this decade. In 2008, the Fontainebleau reemerged for a two-year, $1 billion renovation that saw it transformed from a fading resort to a hospitality industry leader. Part of the renovation was the opening of LIV — which is actually the roman numerals for the year the hotel opened, 1954 — in the former Tropigala Lounge. The nightclub got to a rough start, with its opening coinciding with the start of the Great Recession — never mind that Miami Beach's nightclub epicenter was located in South Beach, far away from the Fontainebleau's Mid-Beach locale. However, thanks to its charismatic leader, David Grutman, it was able to keep chugging along until the economy recovered and tourists with disposable income returned. Since then, it repeatedly appeared on the Nightclub & Bar Media Group's list of the 100 Highest-Grossing Nightclubs in the U.S. and, in the highest honor, gets name-dropped by hip-hop artists. In 2017, it underwent a $10 million renovation that saw an upgraded lighting system and refreshed decor. Sure, LIV isn't an underground haven, but it has repeatedly proven it doesn't have to be. EDM and open-format have always been its key to success, and Grutman wouldn't have it any other way.

Wood Tavern Opens as Wynwood's First Bar



It's hard to find the tipping point for when a rough neighborhood gets fully gentrified, but the December 2011 opening of Wood Tavern makes as good a marker for Wynwood reaching that point as any. The bar on the corner of NE 25th Street and NW Second Avenue with its outdoor patio and hipster vibe made the residents of Kendall feel safe to dip their toes into a part of town that not much earlier was considered off-limits after dark. After Wood Tavern's success where long lines to enter were commonplace on a Saturday night, competitors opened up all over its radius from Gramps to El Patio, allowing Wynwood to take the crown from Coconut Grove and South Beach as the neighborhood where locals go to party. –

DJ Shadow Gets Kicked off the Decks at Mansion

DJ Shadow’s forced removal from the decks at the now-closed nightclub Mansion in December 2012 was a flashpoint in the debate over the effects EDM was having on dance culture. After the celebrated beatmaker was forced to stop playing by a promoter for apparently being “too future” for the Miami Beach crowd, a social media shitstorm ensued, dragging the reputation of South Beach and Miami clubs at large down with it. The fallout of the event saw Mansion issue an apology and Shadow share the mix with a cheeky note attached. Fortunately, he returned less than a year later in October 2013: III Points deliberately sought him out as a headlining act for the first year of the festival, a gesture designed to show Miami was ready for sounds beyond bass drops and chants of “1, 2, 1, 2, 3 let’s go!” in its dance music mixes. For as ridiculous as the whole thing was, the incident embodied several of the trends and competing ideologies that dominated Miami’s afterhours culture in the 2010s.

Calvin Harris Yelling at a Girl at LIV and having her Kicked Out



The 2010s was the decade of EDM and mega-club excess,and while Las Vegas may be the nation's capital for confetti canon chicanery, no bottle-service palace out VIPs LIV on Miami Beach. Everyone from Lil Wayne to Drake name drops LIV on Sunday and Kanye West famously rapped about club owner David Gutman kicking out a groupie in his song "On Sight," but EDM kingpin Calvin Harris is the only DJ to actually get on the mic and demand Grutman 86 a loud-mouthed fan, as he did in August of 2013. The Scottish superstar was hot off hits "We Found Love" and "Feel So Close," the latter of which he stopped abruptly when the woman yelled at him to "play something original." "That song was originally written by me," he said. "why do you come to a fucking Calvin Harris show where Calvin Harris is djing and don't even know Calvin Harris tracks you dumb fucking bitch."Hey, that's the VIP EDM crowd for ya, the rest of whom roared as he threatened to play the song all night just for her before demanding that Grutman kick her out, then dropping back into the silky tune. –

E11even Opens and Thrives



Opposite Club Space sat a dingy strip club called Goldrush that relied more on the fact that it operated on a 24-hour liquor license to attract clientele than actual memorable talent. Everyone knew it you wanted to see Miami's best strippers, you had to travel up to the county line and check out places like King of Diamonds or Tootsie's. Goldrush quietly closed in 2013 and was partly demolished as a behemoth opened in its place. In February 2014, Miami was introduced to E11even and the city's 24-hour party district would never be the same. While scantily clad dancers are the norm here, E11even prefers to refer itself as a "cabaret." Whatever it is, this hedonistic spot has attracted the likes of Jamie Foxx, Diplo, Rick Ross, Kaskade, and Drake. However, its greatest achievement was perhaps breaking Space's dominance in the area. For well over a decade, Space was the after-hours spot for all of Miami, but with the lure of big-name acts, an incredible light show, and, yes, X-rated entertainment, it quickly became an alternative for those who rather party under LED lights and not the sun. (Space would gain back some of its footing after the Space Invaders took over the legendary club.) E11even was also part of the larger movement that saw South Beach's nightlife offerings decline as areas like Wynwood and downtown started to exert their dominance. –

Music Venues and Clubs Close Down as Gentrification Moves In



We’re gathered here today to celebrate the life of the Vagabond, White Room, Bardot, the Stage, Heart, Fox’s Sherron Inn, Tobacco Road, Wynwood Yard, and Sidebar. These legendary venues provided countless moments that defined Miami nightlife in the past decade, whether they caused permanent hearing loss from epic performances hosted on their stages or waking up to an empty bank account after a night of debauchery. From

to

, these local venues shuttered far before our fragile cafecito-fueled hearts were ready. It is with a heavy heart that we leave behind this decade and move forward with the fond memories of all things lit. –

Mokai Kickstarts a Backlash by Bringing in a Horse



On March 9, 2018, someone decided it might be cool to walk a horse into Mokai nightclub. It was extremely fucking not, because the horse fell down and bucked a poor VIP hostess of its back. Inevitably, a video went viral, there was an earthquake of online outrage, and Mokai's business license was revoked. But this is Miami, where consequences stick to the rich like a magnet on plastic, and just ten days later Mokai was allowed to open again. It’s still in business too, a shining example of the worst parts of Miami nightlife. And Mokai's owner Roman Jones - who denied any prior knowledge of the stunt, even though his Instagram page shows the judgment of a man who might think this is all just a great idea — is still enjoying a booming career in local hospitality. He also ended up buying that horse in a nauseating PR stunt. Apparently he renamed it "Hope" and relocated it to a barn, where it hopefully got a running start and kicked him in the balls as hard as it could. –

The Reinvigoration of Club Space



The year 2000 always sounded like some kind of sci-fi dream, which may or may not explain the name of Club Space. It opened at the edge of the millennium and welcomed a new era of Miami nightlife extravagance. For years, the Club has welcomed international DJs to play marathon sets on its famed open-air Terrace where partiers revel in the year-long warmth many hours past sunrise. The downtown institution survived Eminem’s era when “nobody listens to techno” to enjoy the fruits of the EDM explosion, changing hands a couple of times in between, but by the middle of the decade, Club Space had become infamous for things like strippers on the first floor and having your phone stolen. It always commanded top-tier talent, but it started to leave a gritty taste in club-goers mouths, until 2016 when Justin Levine and a group of investors bought the place out. Club Space is now managed and programmed by Davide Danese, Jose Coloma and David Sinopoli, who represent years of experience booking for Link Miami Rebels and III Points respectively. The new team, who dubbed themselves the “Space Invaders,” renovated the world-famous Club Space and breathed new life into its sturdy bones. Club Space has once again become a premiere destination for house and techno lovers around the world, as well as an empowered venue for live music with The Ground downstairs. –