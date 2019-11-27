Sweat Records Announces It's Staying Put in Longtime Little Haiti Location

Back in April, Sweat Records announced that it was given until the fall to vacate its longtime home on NE Second Avenue next door to Churchill's Pub. Fall came and the store stayed put.

This past weekend, Sweat confirmed what everyone probably already suspected: The move isn't happening. The shop posted the news on Facebook: "We're excited to finally be able to share that we're NOT moving after all & will be STAYING in our beloved space in Little Haiti for the foreseeable future."

So what happened? According to founder Lauren "Lolo" Reskin, she and co-owner Emile Milgrim never really wanted to move. "Moving is the worst, especially when you’re a long-standing business with your store info all over the internet," Reskin says. The shop had been subleasing the space and was informed earlier this year that the rent would be doubling. However, Reskin says, since then they've been able to negotiate a new lease directly with the landlord at a price they can afford.

Even though Sweat is staying put, Reskin says they plan to keep innovating at the store and change with the needs of its customers. "One of the big reasons we’re still here is that we adapt to change well and constantly seek feedback from our customers," Reskin says. Recently, the store has changed its layout in addition to launching a sleek new website and bringing in new merchandise.

On Tuesday, Reskin appeared on the Today Show as part of the morning program's segment highlighting small businesses across the country in anticipation of Small Business Saturday, the Black Friday alternative everyone should be celebrating. Reskin, who stood in front of a mock Sweat Records storefront, appeared briefly but was ultimately there to reinforce the point that supporting local businesses is good for the community.

"We haven’t really spoken publicly about it, but I’m not going to mince words: We’ve had a hard year," Reskin says. "I’ve heard the same from a wide variety of fellow business owners — it’s partially the well-documented struggles most brick-and-mortar retailers are facing, plus election cycle times are harder too as people don’t feel as stable... We provide so much extra — often immeasurable — value for our communities, and many of us are fighting for survival."

Sweat Records was opened by Reskin and Sara Yousuf, a former WVUM DJ, in 2005. Its first location was in Edgewater until Hurricane Wilma tore a hole in the roof. The store was forced to relocate to Churchill's Pub, where the store set up shop in a small room sandwiched between the punk club's backyard bar and green room. After a year in that 400-square-foot room, Reskin moved the shop to its current location, at 5505 NE Second Ave.

