    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Palomino Blond at Space Mountain.EXPAND
Palomino Blond at Space Mountain.
Photo by Jessica Gibbs

The Six Best All-Ages Music Venues in Miami

Jessica Gibbs | July 11, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

The struggle to catch live music when you're underage can be real. Scoring a fake ID is often what it takes for teens and young adults to catch some of their favorite acts when they finally make their way to South Florida. But fear no more, music-loving babies. We've rounded up some of the best spots that allow audiences of all ages in on the fun. From South Miami to North Beach, here are the best all-ages music venues in Miami.

Get down at the Cabin.EXPAND
Get down at the Cabin.
Kat de Barros/@kat.deba

The Cabin Miami


1741 NW Fifth St., Miami
786-973-3109
instagram.com/thecabinmiami


One step into this Little Havana woodsy getaway and you're instantly transported into a cabin fit for far-off snowy lands. Its wood-paneled interior has served as a reprieve and cultural hub since August 2017, welcoming music lovers of all ages into their quaint performance space. Jamming in a cabin in Miami might be the furthest thing your brain might accept as reality, but it's real, and it's thriving. Get sweaty and make new friends at the Cabin.

Throw your hands in the air at the Hideout.EXPAND
Throw your hands in the air at the Hideout.
Kat de Barros/@kat.deba

The Hideout Miami


3632 NW 25th Ave., Miami
786-631-2465
instagram.com/thehideoutmiami


The clamor of Miami roads drives us to find a spot where we can just escape and retreat without the fear of being plowed by a reckless driver who wasn't paying attention. For those in search of a spot where they can hideout and get down, the Allapattah hangout, formerly L'Boulevard Café, offers a reprieve for locals to catch hip-hop shows regularly. We all want to be that person who can say they caught that act before they blew up. Don't be one who missed out. "The new go-to spot of South Florida! Good vibes only," the Hideout Miami's Instagram post warns. If you aren't bringing positivity, there's the door.

Afrobeta's Mooncake Jam 2016 at North Beach Bandshell.EXPAND
Afrobeta's Mooncake Jam 2016 at North Beach Bandshell.
Photo by Monica McGivern

North Beach Bandshell


7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-672-5202
northbeachbandshell.com


The North Beach Bandshell is an outdoor, beachside favorite for families to kick it under the stars and take in the crisp ocean breeze in the heart of North Beach. Named best venue for local acts in New Times' Best of Miami 2019, the North Beach Bandshell offers an eclectic mix of programming from innovative musicians around the globe to homegrown talent. The venue, managed by the Rhythm Foundation, boasts both standing and seating options, making it a quintessential South Florida spot to catch live music.

Absinthe Father at Space Mountain.EXPAND
Absinthe Father at Space Mountain.
Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Space Mountain


738 NW 62nd St., Miami
spacemountainmia.org


Self-described as "a grass-root space for unfettered experimentation and collaboration among artists and communities," this alternative art space led by director Alice Apfel is a haven for creatives to thrive. Dubbed as the best art gallery in New Times' Best of Miami 2018, you can also regularly find Space Mountain hosting all-ages shows for $10 or less. A real sense of community can be felt at the intimate Little Haiti spot, whether the crowd is sitting and swaying on the floor together or collectively shouting the lyrics back to their favorites tearing it up.

Washington D.C.'s Mock Identity performing at Sweat Records.EXPAND
Washington D.C.'s Mock Identity performing at Sweat Records.
Photo by Olivia McAuley

Sweat Records


5505 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-693-9309
sweatrecordsmiami.com


The mother of all record stores in Miami is a special spot for music fans of all ages to catch a show without being turned away at the door. The famous independent record store and coffee shop, named by New Times as one of the best intimate spots to catch live music, regularly hosts in-store performances on its small elevated stage in the back of the store. We can always count on Sweat to bring Miami's baby punks a kick-ass venue. Head to the store's Facebook events page to see a list of upcoming events.

Mahogany Purple at Tea & Poets in Sunset Place.
Mahogany Purple at Tea & Poets in Sunset Place.
Photo by Nicole Melich

Tea & Poets


5701 Sunset Dr., Unit 126, Miami
786-216-7201
facebook.com/teaandpoets


A tea shop in a shopping mall is probably the last place you'd expect to see any major shreddage. But Tea & Poets, located at Sunset Place, is South Miami's unofficial all ages hub where some of your favorite locals get down. A professional alternative to backyard shows, the unsuspecting suburban sanctuary has presented some of Kendall's favorites on its stage from Palomino Blond, Remyz, and Mahogany Purple. The stage hosts free shows Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (open mike) and Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m.

