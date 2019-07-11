The Six Best All-Ages Music Venues in Miami

The struggle to catch live music when you're underage can be real. Scoring a fake ID is often what it takes for teens and young adults to catch some of their favorite acts when they finally make their way to South Florida. But fear no more, music-loving babies. We've rounded up some of the best spots that allow audiences of all ages in on the fun. From South Miami to North Beach, here are the best all-ages music venues in Miami.

The Cabin Miami

1741 NW Fifth St., Miami

786-973-3109

instagram.com/thecabinmiami 1741 NW Fifth St., Miami786-973-3109



One step into this Little Havana woodsy getaway and you're instantly transported into a cabin fit for far-off snowy lands. Its wood-paneled interior has served as a reprieve and cultural hub since August 2017, welcoming music lovers of all ages into their quaint performance space. Jamming in a cabin in Miami might be the furthest thing your brain might accept as reality, but it's real, and it's thriving. Get sweaty and make new friends at the Cabin.

The Hideout Miami

3632 NW 25th Ave., Miami

786-631-2465

instagram.com/thehideoutmiami 3632 NW 25th Ave., Miami786-631-2465



The clamor of Miami roads drives us to find a spot where we can just escape and retreat without the fear of being plowed by a reckless driver who wasn't paying attention. For those in search of a spot where they can hideout and get down, the Allapattah hangout, formerly L'Boulevard Café, offers a reprieve for locals to catch hip-hop shows regularly. We all want to be that person who can say they caught that act before they blew up. Don't be one who missed out. "The new go-to spot of South Florida! Good vibes only," the Hideout Miami's Instagram post warns. If you aren't bringing positivity, there's the door.

North Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-672-5202

northbeachbandshell.com 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-672-5202



The North Beach Bandshell is an outdoor, beachside favorite for families to kick it under the stars and take in the crisp ocean breeze in the heart of North Beach. Named best venue for local acts in New Times' Best of Miami 2019, the North Beach Bandshell offers an eclectic mix of programming from innovative musicians around the globe to homegrown talent. The venue, managed by the Rhythm Foundation, boasts both standing and seating options, making it a quintessential South Florida spot to catch live music.

Space Mountain

738 NW 62nd St., Miami

spacemountainmia.org 738 NW 62nd St., Miami



Self-described as "a grass-root space for unfettered experimentation and collaboration among artists and communities," this alternative art space led by director Alice Apfel is a haven for creatives to thrive. Dubbed as the best art gallery in New Times' Best of Miami 2018, you can also regularly find Space Mountain hosting all-ages shows for $10 or less. A real sense of community can be felt at the intimate Little Haiti spot, whether the crowd is sitting and swaying on the floor together or collectively shouting the lyrics back to their favorites tearing it up.

Sweat Records

5505 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-693-9309

sweatrecordsmiami.com 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami786-693-9309



The mother of all record stores in Miami is a special spot for music fans of all ages to catch a show without being turned away at the door. The famous independent record store and coffee shop, named by New Times as one of the best intimate spots to catch live music, regularly hosts in-store performances on its small elevated stage in the back of the store. We can always count on Sweat to bring Miami's baby punks a kick-ass venue. Head to the store's Facebook events page to see a list of upcoming events.

Tea & Poets

5701 Sunset Dr., Unit 126, Miami

786-216-7201

facebook.com/teaandpoets 5701 Sunset Dr., Unit 126, Miami786-216-7201



A tea shop in a shopping mall is probably the last place you'd expect to see any major shreddage. But Tea & Poets, located at Sunset Place, is South Miami's unofficial all ages hub where some of your favorite locals get down. A professional alternative to backyard shows, the unsuspecting suburban sanctuary has presented some of Kendall's favorites on its stage from Palomino Blond, Remyz, and Mahogany Purple. The stage hosts free shows Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (open mike) and Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m.