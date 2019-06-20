The Cabin Miami Is a Woodsy Hipster Getaway in Little Havana

South Florida isn't known for ski trips and snow days, but you'd never know it by looking at the Cabin Miami. Set in the heart of Little Havana, this quaint locale offers a wood-paneled interior and serves as a refuge, not from blizzards, but from the overhyped venues and crowded clubs common in South Florida.

Hosting an array of events covering a range of genres since it opened in August 2017, the Cabin Miami is a cultural hub for creatives that allows locals to enjoy a quick getaway in their own backyard.

“It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but once anybody steps through the doors, their heads turn and do a double-take as they gaze at the wooden walls and roof,” says creative director Robert Silva, who manages the majority of the Cabin's programming.

Minutes away from Calle Ocho and a stone's toss from Marlins Park, the Cabin uses its centralized location to welcome creatives from every corner of Miami. Its DIY setup invites performers of all levels to stage intimate and unique concerts.

With a reach extending beyond the city limits, the Cabin has also captured the eye of artists across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, as well as those visiting from out of state looking to find the magic in the Magic City. New York acoustic artist J.W Francis performed at the Cabin on his East Coast run, along with homegrown acts such as Woolbright and Glass Orange. Hailing from Los Angeles, hip-hop artist Ash Riser headlined a show that also included performances by locals Aleo Barquin, Oceane Mars, and Yoshi Thompkins.

EXPAND The Cabin sports a wood-paneled ceiling and walls. Kat de Barros/ @kat.deba

The Cabin has also been home to music-video shoots, album-release parties, and a Game of Thrones finale watch party. III Points act Butterfly Snapple and the Remyz, which has played at halftime during the Miami Heat's regular season, are among the local bands that have released their projects within the wooden walls of "La Cabina." SoulPax, a local group comprising Berklee School of Music graduates, has also used the Cabin to contribute to the scene through a live cover of Denzel Curry's "13lack 13alloonz."

“The coolest thing about hosting music videos was that we partnered up with Jared from local band Sunghosts to set up live audio recordings for other local bands," Silva says. "By the end of it, it was a roomful of artists in a Tiny Desk-like setting right here in the 305. You can’t beat that.”

The Cabin is also in partnership with the travel giant Airbnb through its platform Airbnb Experiences. The company describes the initiative as “activities designed and led by inspiring locals that go beyond typical tours or classes by immersing guests in a host’s unique world.” The Cabin Miami offers three online experiences that are open to bookings as part of the Culture Series: Curating the Culture, a local tour around the city spanning Little Havana, Brickell, Bayside, and Wynwood; Culture Concerts, performances by local musicians of multiple genres; and Cardio & Culture, a workout paired with Miami history. Travelers from countries ranging from Brazil to Ukraine have stepped through the doors of the Cabin to learn about Miami through a local's perspective.

"We’ve truly been fortunate to work with bands that are not only close to home with the shows, shoots, and bookings, but also across the world," Silva says. "The experiences allow travelers to take back a little bit of Miami wherever they go."

The Cabin Miami. 1741 NW Fifth St., Miami; 786-973-3109; instagram.com/thecabinmiami. Hours vary by event.