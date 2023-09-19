 Scratch DJ Academy Miami Closes at End of September | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Scratch DJ Academy Closes Miami Location After 18 Years

Scratch DJ Academy Miami opened its doors in South Beach in 2005, settling into Hollywood in 2017.
September 19, 2023
Scratch DJ Academy is closing its physical space but will continue to offer classes online.
Scratch DJ Academy is closing its physical space but will continue to offer classes online. Photo by Jamie Keogh
Share this:
After 18 years of teaching South Florida how to DJ, Scratch DJ Academy will close its Hollywood location at the end of September. The first Miami location opened in South Beach in 2005, moving to Wynwood and then the Design District before settling into Hollywood in 2017. Instructors will continue to offer online lessons, but as far as a brick-and-mortar school in South Florida, those days seem to be over.

"It's been tough trying to bounce back from COVID," says Jamie Keogh (AKA DJ Immortal), the academy's director. "Luckily, we started teaching online classes because it seemed the business model has changed. You see it happening to a lot of businesses. During COVID, we got used to Facetime and Zoom and doing everything online. I have students who lived in Hollywood who preferred online since it was convenient. On a positive note, we went from only teaching people who could make it to our physical location to teaching people around the world."

The first Scratch DJ Academy opened in New York in 2003 by Jam Master Jay, the DJ for the iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC. After opening a second location in Los Angeles, the school's founders reached out to Immortal to see if he was interested in running a Miami branch. "I just had my first kid, and it was a perfect time to get into teaching," he adds. "It was at a time when people still thought a DJ school sounded crazy. The school became my obsession. We helped students with the technical side of DJing and the business and branding elements."

A couple of months ago, the leadership of the South Florida location realized it had to shut down its physical location and planned for all its lessons and certification programs to wrap up by the end of September. The New York and Los Angeles locations will continue to hold in-person classes.
click to enlarge
Scratch DJ Academy moved to its current Hollywood location in 2017.
Photo by Jamie Keogh
Currently, Scratch DJ Academy Miami has eight different instructors and has taught thousands of aspiring turntablists over the years. Just weeks earlier, alum and current instructor Knockers won the DMC U.S. Championship, beating out DJs from across America for the honor.

Despite the closure, Keogh is optimistic about the pivot to online only since it had to keep moving locations over the academy's nearly two decades in business. "We had four locations in 18 years. It's hard to stay in one spot with how rent is in South Florida," he explains. "We were lucky to keep finding cool spots, but three or four years go by, and someone buys your building and doubles the rent."

And while he's grateful there's a continued demand for students of all ages wanting to learn how to DJ, Keogh admits it's a loss for the community in that they will no longer have a physical hub where they can all gather. "No matter where it was, the academy was our space, dojo, sanctuary," he says. "So many careers started there. It's a really special place for South Florida's DJ community. I had students I taught 15 years ago who are now successful DJs who knew they could always pass by and say what's up."

Scratch is planning one last hurrah at Blackbird Ordinary on Thursday, September 28, where its alumni and friends can help celebrate its legacy.

Scratch DJ Academy Closing Party. 9 p.m. Thursday, September 28, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; instagram.com/blackbirdordinary. Admission is free.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novels, The End of the Century and Yo-Yo, are available at many fine booksellers.
Contact: David Rolland

Trending

Here's Your Complete Guide to Concerts in Miami This Week

Concerts

Here's Your Complete Guide to Concerts in Miami This Week

By Jose D. Duran
This Year's Burning Man Was Not the National Disaster Everyone Made It Out to Be

Opinion

This Year's Burning Man Was Not the National Disaster Everyone Made It Out to Be

By Kat Bein
FIDLAR Says Hello to Floriduh

Concerts

FIDLAR Says Hello to Floriduh

By David Rolland
The Uniquely American Mystery of Lana Del Rey

Concerts

The Uniquely American Mystery of Lana Del Rey

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation