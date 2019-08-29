Rolling Stones Move Hard Rock Stadium Show to Friday

Mick Jagger once sang he was born in a crossfire hurricane, but even he won't take any chances on Hurricane Dorian. With the storm on its way to Florida, the Rolling Stones have announced that Saturday's show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been rescheduled to Friday, August 30. Tickets for the original show date will be honored at Friday's show.

This news should come as a relief to Stones fans, who already had to endure the original April 20 concert being rescheduled after Jagger underwent unexpected heart surgery. The new date is still set to be the closer for the band's No Filter Tour. According to a release, there will be no opening act, so it appears the Colombian singer Juanes will not perform.

On Twitter, guitarist Keith Richards posted, "Goodbye Arizona and on to Miami!" above a video of him boarding a plane.

Goodbye Arizona and on to Miami! pic.twitter.com/OfcrP3Xugl — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) August 29, 2019

If the date had not been changed to Friday, the Stones probably would not have rescheduled the Hard Rock Stadium concert because the show was the sole date left on the band's blockbuster tour. Thankfully, that didn't happen, and Friday's performance will be the first time the Jagger and company will play in Miami since 2005's A Bigger Bang Tour stopped at the American Airlines Arena. The last time the Stones played in Florida was in Orlando in 2015 for the Zip Code Tour.

The Rolling Stones. 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets are sold out.