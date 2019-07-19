 


Michael Tilson Thomas.
Photo by Michael McElroy
Photo by Michael McElroy

New World Symphony Cofounder Michael Tilson Thomas Will Receive Kennedy Center Honors in December

Celia Almeida | July 19, 2019 | 7:49am
New World Symphony cofounder and artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas will receive one of the nation's highest artistic honors in December. The conductor, composer, and musical director has been named one of five 2019 Kennedy Center honorees alongside pop-culture titans including actress Sally Field; singer Linda Ronstadt; R&B funk band Earth, Wind & Fire; and beloved children's' television show Sesame Street. The 2019 class will share the honor with former recipients including Bob Dylan, Oprah Winfrey, and Stevie Wonder, among others.

As the artistic director of Miami's New World Symphony, music director of the San Francisco Symphony, and conductor laureate of the London Symphony Orchestra, Thomas is among the most recognizable figures in the classical music world. He's also a regular fixture at Miami Beach's New World Center, where he conducts symphony fellows during performance season. The 11-time Grammy Award winner cofounded the New World Symphony in 1988 and since then, the institution has become one of the top orchestral academy programs in the country, preparing over 1,000 musicians for careers in the classical music field.

"I am honored that the Kennedy Center, which is a living center of both arts and ideals, has chosen to recognize my work," Thomas said in a statement. "I hope that I can be thought of as a representative for all American classical musicians at this remarkable event.”

The Kennedy Center Honors, which have traditionally been benign nonpartisan celebrations of American luminaries, have garnered controversy over the past two years. President Donald Trump decided to skip the 2017 ceremony after honorees Norman Lear, Carmen de Lavallade, and Gloria Estefan voiced criticisms of the administration and its policies. Estefan, the first Cuban-American Kennedy Center honoree, took the opportunity to blast the president's anti-immigrant policies in an interview with the New York Times.

"We have seen a lot of anti-immigrant backlash this year," she said at the time. "So for us, it may hold even more beauty than for someone who has lived here all their lives. To get this kind of award is so American."

It's still unclear whether the president will attend the 2019 festivities, but given his second consecutive no-show in 2018, it's a safe bet he'll stay away. It's probably for the best — he'd likely get an earful from Sally Field.

 
Celia Almeida is the managing editor of New Times Broward-Palm Beach and assistant culture editor of Miami New Times. She began covering the arts for New Times in 2016. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.

