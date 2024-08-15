JT Money Will Receive Special Proclamation From Miami-Dade County

JT Money, one of Dade County's OG rappers and Poison Clan leader, is getting a proclamation from the county. The ceremony will take place at the Art of Hip Hop in Wynwood on August 31.
The rapper spent most of the 1990s helping craft the 305's signature Miami bass sound and expanding Southern hip-hop's influence. Early on in his career, he counted on Uncle Luke as a mentor and was signed to the Luke Records label. JT was able to take what he learned to release hit records like "Shake Whatcha' Mama Gave Ya'" with Poison Clan.
His 1999 hit "Who Dat," featuring Solé, propelled JT to the top of Billboard's Rap Singles and number five on the Hot 100 chart. The track was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
With a career that has spanned more than three decades, it's no surprise that JT is finally getting his flowers for not only helping make Miami one of hip-hop's most influential cities but for continuing to help it grow.
He has also shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. At 51, JT is still dropping music. His latest album, 2024's Immortal, features a plethora of Miami's finest, such as Trick Daddy and Rick Ross on the track "Miami Mount Rushmore." The album also boasted appearances from CeeLo Green, 8Ball, and MJG.
During the proclamation event, the Art of Hip Hop will also host a panel discussion of JT Money's life and career, moderated by celebrity barber Juice. DJ Epps will also spin classic tracks from JT.
JT Money. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at the Art of Hip Hop, 299 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; artofhiphop.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.