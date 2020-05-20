 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Deadmau5
Deadmau5
Photo by Matt Barnes

Deadmau5 and the Neptunes Debut Miami-Made Track, "Pomegranate"

Grant Albert | May 20, 2020 | 12:00pm
The seeds of what would sprout to become "Pomegranate" were sown in Miami. The track, a collaboration by Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 and longtime production powerhouses the Neptunes (AKA Pharell Williams and Chad Hugo), was teased by the mau5 himself on Monday. Fans only have to wait a couple of days to hear the finished results.

Clocking in around three minutes long and released to Zimmerman's label, Mau5trap, “Pomegranate" comes together with a lush blend of steamy summer love and tropical electronic beats.

The day deadmau5 teased the track, the Neptunes returned to social media, cryptically posting three photos of outer space on Instagram.

The skeleton of the track was produced in early December when the trio quietly convened at North Miami's famed Criteria Studios during Art Basel. Not coincidentally, deadmau5 was booked for two shows that week, and Williams, who lives in Miami and is a partner in the swanky Design District eatery Swan, is no stranger to working with dance-music powerhouses.

Despite his far-flung reputation as an internet troll, Deadmau5's body of work often defies categorization. “Pomegranate” may not scream the stabbing synths of his 2008 album, For Lack of a Better Name or the gentle overtures of "Raise Your Weapon," but it’s a testament to his musical knowledge and his willingness to gamble by going electro-pop. The track is airy and infectiously catchy. Thick slaps of bass and a hearty drumbeat keep the track together while airy synths encapsulate a lush soundscape.

"It's shining like the seeds of pomegranates in my hand/It’s just us on this beach with all this sand,” Williams sings in a soulful tone at the outset.

He proceeds to paint a lush paradise of endless sand, water, and a new relationship filled with sexual tension. The chorus describes the more explicit side of a summertime romance while the melody hovers around a wah-wah effect floating in the background.

"Lost in the vibe, we can’t sleep, our clothes off/Feels so good inside."

Open beaches or not, the world deserves a summer hit. And if 2020 must be characterized into a song, it may as well come from a trio of multitalented producers who made something immensely groovy and ear-catching.

 
Grant Albert is a writer born and raised in Miami. He likes basset hounds, techno, and rock climbing — in that order.

