Lele Pons' Foray Into Music Isn’t a Bad Thing

It seems like making music is easy. All you need is to be popular on Instagram, have a producer with auto-tune on deck, and a label to push you through the machine of the music industry. No one apparently cares about the struggle, the trials and tribulations of finding your sound or passing out your mixtape on the corners of Miami Gardens.

It’s all about the numbers. Guess who has numbers? YouTube star Lele Pons.

When you hear the name Lele Pons, a few things may come to mind: The time she photobombed Michelle Obama, her impeccable talent for making six-second videos, or that time she dropped a music video. Yes, just like every other social media star who rises to fame, Lele Pons has decided to pivot to a music career, debuting her second song. "Honestly," which is surprisingly good.