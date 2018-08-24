Lele Pons' Foray Into Music Isn’t a Bad Thing

It seems like making music is easy. All you need is to be popular on Instagram, have a producer with auto-tune on deck, and a label to push you through the machine of the music industry. No one apparently cares about the struggle, the trials
It’s all about the numbers. Guess who has numbers? YouTube star Lele Pons.
When you hear the name Lele Pons, a few things may come to mind: The time she photobombed Michelle Obama, her impeccable talent for making six-second videos, or that time she dropped a music video. Yes, just like every other social media star who rises to fame, Lele Pons has decided to pivot to a music career, debuting her second song. "Honestly," which is surprisingly good.
Pons is a native of Venezuela who attended Miami Country Day School, where she has said she was bullied and didn't fit in. She started her entertainment career making six-second videos on Vine. The app shut down in 2016, leaving creators without a home. But this didn’t stop Pons. From there, she began to create on YouTube and Instagram, growing her follower base to more than 26 million. This prompted her to take things further by making music.
Here’s why Lele Pons isn't like those other celebrities who just make music to make a little money:
1. Her music is catchy. “Celoso” sounds like everything we’ve heard before. The Latin pulse is equipped with a catchy melody telling the story of how Pons doesn’t have time for the boy drama and wants more than just a quick fling. While the lyrics are entirely in Spanish, the production still allows us to nod our heads and sway our hips better than Lele does in her video.
2. She has the platform to create, so why not? Hard work beats talent. And besides the devil and Kris Jenner, no one is working harder than Lele Pons. “Celoso” isn’t the hardest song to sing and her team knows that but because her platform is so large, Pons can do just about anything and cause a reaction. Scrolling through the comments on her Youtube video, there are comments from “No one asked for this” to “Yes, Lele we love this song.” Regardless, you’re going to be hearing this track for a while. According to Variety.com, “Celoso” is backed with “extensive planned support” from all major streaming platforms, meaning no matter where you stream music, Lele Pons will be there.
3. She actually likes making music. While making music is just a ploy to milk us for more money for most celebrities, Pons has wanted a music career from the start. “Music has always meant so much to me and this opportunity can help me push myself to take the next step as an artist,” Pons said in a statement. “I feel great about joining the Universal Music family because they understand what I want to do musically and creatively.”
Pons is becoming a triple threat. From singing, dancing (kind of), and acting in shorts online, she’s quickly become a force to be reckoned with. Although her fan base obviously has a short attention span, she has our attention now, and we hope she keeps it.
