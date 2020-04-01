Justin Bieber Postpones Changes Tour, Including Miami Show on July 21

Justin Bieber will have to wait a little longer to find out if fans are ready to accept the new him.

This year, pop superstar Justin Bieber was dead set on proving he had really changed from an enfant terrible to a grown man. His fifth studio album, the aptly named Changes, which dropped this past Valentine's Day, was mostly a love letter to his wife, Hailey.

The lead single, "Yummy," was a sexual-innuendo-filled cut that failed to go any deeper beyond lyrics like "Yeah, you got that yummy, yum/That yummy, yum/That yummy, yummy." (Critics also accused the track of being designed for TikTok.) Love him or hate him, Bieber has proven he's way better than that song through tracks such as "Sorry" and "I'll Show You."

So, were fans ready to accept the new Bieber? Well, he'll have to wait a little longer to find out.

This morning, the 26-year-old singer announced he was scrapping his Changes Tour, which would have kicked off in May with Kehlani and Jaden Smith. The tour was slated to stop in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on July 21.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour," reads a statement released by Bieber's publicist. "While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone."

The COVID-19 crisis looks like it'll grow a whole lot worse before it gets better, so the announcement is perhaps not at all surprising. However, things were already looking bad for the tour as early as March, when Bieber was forced to downsize eight dates because of sluggish sales. (In Bieber's world, downsizing meant switching from stadiums to arenas, so don't feel too bad from him.)

For the time being, it doesn't seem like Bieber is issuing refunds just yet: The statement says the singer "asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled."