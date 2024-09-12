Jason Momoa Fans, Assemble: Where to Catch Aquaman in Miami This Weekend

Listen up, Miami! Your favorite underwater superhero, Jason Momoa, is about to dive right into the city's weekend scene. Momoa may be best known for wielding a trident as Aquaman or being the leader of the Dothraki as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones ( and for true fans from his Baywatch Hawaii days), but on Sunday, September 15, he's playing the role of a musician while poppin' vodka bottles with not one but two events.
First up, if you're all about that Miami Beach life and premium cocktails, Momoa will be hosting a poolside party at Strawberry Moon with Meili Vodka, the alcohol brand he cofounded with Blaine Halvorson, who will also be cohosting the event. It's sure to be an Instagrammable afternoon of fun, sun, and possibly some of Momoa's infamous shenanigans. The best part? General admission is free with RSVP.
But wait — there's more! Momoa isn't just here for a pool party. Later that night, he's showing off his musical chops with his band, Öof Tatatá. If you want to swap your flip-flops for some dancing shoes, head to Gramps in Wynwood for a rockin' night of music presented by Meili Vodka, the libation brand Momoa is so passionate about. You'll witness Momoa not on the big screen but shredding it on the bass, backed by Mike Hayes on guitar and Kenny Dale on drums. The set starts at 8 p.m., but get there when doors open at 7 to snag a good spot — and maybe catch a glimpse of Momoa before the show). Oh, and it's only $40. It's a steal to see a Hollywood star flex his musical muscles (and actual muscles) in such an intimate setting.
This could be the kind of Sunday Funday you brag about to your friends later, if they aren't already there enjoy the festivities with you. So, set your calendar reminders: two events, one day, and Aquaman himself.
Meili Vodka Hosted by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson. 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-506-2112; strawberrymoonmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.
Öof Tatatá. 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.