R&B Is Not Dead — H.E.R. Is Reviving It

The R&B played on the radio today sounds a lot like it did in the '90s. It includes the same story lines, from heartbreak to hot sex to falling in love, just as it did back when your mother insisted “you know nothing about that” whenever TLC came on. Even the samples used in today’s music are the same, jogging your memories of a fond time — back when R&B was lit.

But here's the thing: R&B is still lit — so lit there's a whole festival, Best Life Fest, coming to Miami to celebrate the genre. Its headliner, the California-born singer H.E.R., taps into the '90s by using references from Aaliyah, R. Kelly, and Lauren Hill in her music. Then she effortlessly flips these samples, creating relatable music for her younger audience. H.E.R. is the generational leader we need in R&B.

H.E.R., born Gabriella Wilson, began her career at 10 years old, when she sang her ass off to a cover of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You" on the Today show. Although she played her role in the music industry by being featured on B.E.T and playing roles behind the scenes in songwriting and background vocals, she disappeared from public view for years, to only reappear as H.E.R. She released a new self-titled EP in 2016, reflecting on all her lost love stories while wearing sunglasses to disguise her face and posting shady photos on Instagram.