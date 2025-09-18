Latin Grammy Nominations 2025: Here Is the List

The Miami-based Venezuelan producer, whose real name is Toto Gonzalez, received a nomination for Best Latin Electronic Music Performance — the second of his career. The local music scene has been enjoying Gonzalez's music for decades; he has performed at venues around town and collaborated with artists such as Diplo, Daddy Yankee, Amigos Invisibles, and many more.
"I am deeply honored to receive this nomination, which represents an important milestone in my artistic journey," Gonzalez tells New Times. "'Rulay en Dubai' reflects my vision of creating music that unites cultures through joy and creativity. Collaborating with Villa Electronika and DJ Polin made this track even more special, and I proudly share this recognition with my home country, Venezuela, and my city, Miami."
Besides the usual nominations, a new field, Visual Media, and two categories — Best Music for Visual Media and Best Roots Song — were added to the Latin Grammy Awards process this year. On October 1, the final round of voting will begin, and the winners will be announced at the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 13, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
You can find the complete list of 2025 Latin Grammy nominees at this link, and a highlight below.
Record of the Year
"Baile Inolvidable" – Bad Bunny
"DtMF" – Bad Bunny
"El Día Del Amigo" – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
"#Tetas" – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
"Desastres Fabulosos" – Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia
"Lara" – Zoe Gotusso
"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" – Karol G
"Cancionera" – Natalia Lafourcade
"Ao Teu Lado" – Liniker
"Palmeras En El Jardín" – Alejandro Sanz
Album of the Year
Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Papota – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Raíces – Gloria Estefan
Puñito De Yocahú – Vicente García
Al Romper La Burbuja – Joaquina
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
Palabra De To's (Seca) – Carín León
Caju – Liniker
En Las Nubes - Con Mis Panas – Elena Rose
¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz
Song of the Year
"Baile Inolvidable" – Marco Daniel Borrero, Antonio Caraballo, Kaled Elikai Rivera Cordova, Julio Gaston, Armando Josue Lopez, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio & Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
"Bogotá" – Andrés Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, songwriters (Andrés Cepeda)
"Cancionera" – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
"DtMF" – Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
"El Día Del Amigo" – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)
"Otra Noche De Llorar" – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)
"Palmeras En El Jardín" – Manuel Lorente Freire, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Elena Rose & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz)
"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" – Edgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)
"#Tetas" – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Ca7riel, Gale, Ulises Guerriero, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)
"Veludo Marrom" – Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)
Best New Artist
Alleh
Annasofia
Yerai Cortés
Juliane Gamboa
Camila Guevara
Isadora
Alex Luna
Paloma Morphy
Sued Nunes
Ruzzi