Latin Grammy Nominations 2025: Here Is the List

Bad Buny, Karol G, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria Estefan, and Miami's electronic musician Mr. Pauer are among the nominees.
September 18, 2025
Image: Portrait of a man wearing glasses and a colorful jacket.
Local producer Mr. Pauer received a Best Latin Electronic Music Performance nomination. Mr. Pauer press photo
Yesterday, the Latin Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 26th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards. There were many usual suspects there, such as Bad Bunny, who is leading the list with 12 nominations; Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, following closely with 10; Karol G, with three important nominations, including Song of the Year; and our very own Gloria Estefan, who received an Album of the Year nomination. But we were truly happy to see a name on that list: Mr. Pauer.

The Miami-based Venezuelan producer, whose real name is Toto Gonzalez, received a nomination for Best Latin Electronic Music Performance — the second of his career. The local music scene has been enjoying Gonzalez's music for decades; he has performed at venues around town and collaborated with artists such as Diplo, Daddy Yankee, Amigos Invisibles, and many more.

"I am deeply honored to receive this nomination, which represents an important milestone in my artistic journey," Gonzalez tells New Times. "'Rulay en Dubai' reflects my vision of creating music that unites cultures through joy and creativity. Collaborating with Villa Electronika and DJ Polin made this track even more special, and I proudly share this recognition with my home country, Venezuela, and my city, Miami."

Besides the usual nominations, a new field, Visual Media, and two categories — Best Music for Visual Media and Best Roots Song — were added to the Latin Grammy Awards process this year. On October 1, the final round of voting will begin, and the winners will be announced at the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 13, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

You can find the complete list of 2025 Latin Grammy nominees at this link, and a highlight below.

Record of the Year

"Baile Inolvidable" – Bad Bunny

"DtMF" – Bad Bunny

"El Día Del Amigo" – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

"#Tetas" – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

"Desastres Fabulosos" – Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia

"Lara" – Zoe Gotusso

"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" – Karol G

"Cancionera" – Natalia Lafourcade

"Ao Teu Lado" – Liniker

"Palmeras En El Jardín" – Alejandro Sanz

Album of the Year

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Papota – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Raíces – Gloria Estefan

Puñito De Yocahú – Vicente García

Al Romper La Burbuja – Joaquina

Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

Palabra De To's (Seca) – Carín León

Caju – Liniker

En Las Nubes - Con Mis Panas – Elena Rose

¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz

Song of the Year

"Baile Inolvidable" – Marco Daniel Borrero, Antonio Caraballo, Kaled Elikai Rivera Cordova, Julio Gaston, Armando Josue Lopez, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio & Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Bogotá" – Andrés Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, songwriters (Andrés Cepeda)

"Cancionera" – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

"DtMF" – Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"El Día Del Amigo" – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)

"Otra Noche De Llorar" – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

"Palmeras En El Jardín" – Manuel Lorente Freire, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Elena Rose & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz)

"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" – Edgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)

"#Tetas" – Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Ca7riel, Gale, Ulises Guerriero, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)

"Veludo Marrom" – Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)

Best New Artist

Alleh

Annasofia

Yerai Cortés

Juliane Gamboa

Camila Guevara

Isadora

Alex Luna

Paloma Morphy

Sued Nunes

Ruzzi
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.
[email protected]
Instagram
