Review: Stereolab Infuse Miami Beach with Cool

I'd disagree, but I'd listen.
However, I will not stand for any rebuttal when I tell you their long-awaited concert was the best South Florida show of the year, and it involved a trombone.
Much of their fifteen-song set was comprised of tracks off their newest record. It was a treat to watch how they brought these exotic sounds to life, whether it was through synthesizer, guitar, or especially when frontwoman Lætitia Sadier blew on that previously mentioned most absurd of instruments, the trombone, and ran the horn through distortion in the midst of "Melodie Is a Wound". That rendition was so awe-inspiring that it was worth mentioning the song twice in this review. Stereolab managed to stretch and mold it in sonic shapes you never saw coming. It seemed the song was about to end several times, but it went in a different direction, keeping hips shaking and heads bobbing in the humid seaside air.
For once, Sadier spoke clearly, loudly, and wittily: "We can only play 15 more minutes before this will turn into a pumpkin." They treated the crowd to two more songs before the show had to end at the legally mandated 10:00 closing time. The houselights came on, and the band came out to mingle, sign records and T-shirts, and pose for selfies. They teased us, "Let's do this again."
Here's hoping Miami won't have to wait another 31 years for that next Stereolab gig to happen.
Setlist:
Aerial Troubles
Motoroller Scalatron
Vermona F Transistor
Peng! 33
The Flower Called Nowhere
Melodie Is a Wound
If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 1
If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 2
Miss Modular
Household Names
Electrified Teenybop!
Esemplastic Creeping Eruption
Cybele's Reverie
Percolator
Immortal Hands